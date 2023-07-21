Jamie Foxx Shares New Update From Las Vegas 3 Months After Medical Emergency

Watch : Jamie Foxx's Daughter Shares Big Update on His Health

You can bet Jamie Foxx had a great time in Las Vegas.

The Ray star shared a glimpse of what he's been up to since recovering from a medical emergency that landed him in the hospital in April. In an Instagram post on July 20, Jamie was clad in a dapper green suit as he struck a pose next to a golden Formula One car branded with insignias from BetMGM, a sports betting venture connected to MGM Resorts.

"Thankful for my @betmgm family and a great few nights in Vegas," the 55-year-old wrote in the caption. "We got BIG things coming soon."

His daughter Corinne Foxx also shared a snapshot from the same campaign photo shoot on her Instagram Story. "Year 4 of @betmgm in the books," she captioned the image, which showed the 29-year-old clad in a black T-shirt and denim shorts as she sat next to her father on the race car. "So proud of you always Dad."