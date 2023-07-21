Jamie Foxx Shares New Update From Las Vegas 3 Months After Medical Emergency

You can bet Jamie Foxx had a great time in Las Vegas.
The Ray star shared a glimpse of what he's been up to since recovering from a medical emergency that landed him in the hospital in April. In an Instagram post on July 20, Jamie was clad in a dapper green suit as he struck a pose next to a golden Formula One car branded with insignias from BetMGM, a sports betting venture connected to MGM Resorts.
"Thankful for my @betmgm family and a great few nights in Vegas," the 55-year-old wrote in the caption. "We got BIG things coming soon."
His daughter Corinne Foxx also shared a snapshot from the same campaign photo shoot on her Instagram Story. "Year 4 of @betmgm in the books," she captioned the image, which showed the 29-year-old clad in a black T-shirt and denim shorts as she sat next to her father on the race car. "So proud of you always Dad."
The update comes three months after Jamie was hospitalized for what Corinne described as a "medical complication."
"Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery," the model shared with fans on social media at the time. "We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers."
On May 12, Corinne—whose mom is Connie Kline—confirmed that her dad had been discharged and was recovering at home. "In fact," she noted, "he was playing pickleball yesterday!"
Neither Jamie or Corinne have publicly shared additional details about the hospitalization. However, a fan who recently crossed paths with Jamie in Chicago said the actor looked "strong and well" when he helped return her missing purse.
"I knew it was him immediately," Terri "Queeni" Glen told Fox News, explaining that Jamie tracked her down on July 10 after she had dropped her bag on the street during a pedicab ride. "I ran around the bicycle and I said, ‘Can I have a hug?' And 'Are you all right? Do you feel good?'"
Terri recounted how Jamie "just quoted me, and he said, 'I feel good.'"
"He just kind of had like a little smile," she recalled. "It made me really feel like he was appreciative of me asking about his well-being instead of saying, ‘Hey, can we get a picture?'"