Robin Thicke's Fiancée April Love Geary Fires Back at Haters Who Criticize Her Photos

Watch : Robin Thicke Shares His Soundtrack for Life: My Music Moments

April Love Geary has plenty to say to those who try to shame her for posting thirst traps.

Robin Thicke's fiancée of more than four years recently fired back at critics of her revealing social media photos. "Shoutout to my haters," she wrote on Instagram July 19, alongside a photo of herself posing in hot pink lingerie, including a thong and garters. "Sorry that you couldn't phase me."

The defiant note to followers comes one day after the 28-year-old—who shares daughters Mia Love Thicke, 5, and Lola Alain Thicke, 4, and son Luca Patrick Thicke, 2, with the "Blurred Lines" singer—shared two photos of herself wearing the same outfit. However, her risqué look seemed to spark controversy in the comments section.

One person commented on the post, "I think she made her only fans public," and another user then asked, "I just want to know WHY @aprillovegeary you do this? Don't see this as negative, I just want to understand why you do this. What does posting pictures like this do for you?"

Geary responded, "Because I'm a hot girl, I do hot s--t."