Ariana Grande Scrubs Dalton Gomez Wedding Photos From Instagram Amid New Romance With Ethan Slater

Ariana Grande is saying thank u, next to some photos.
Amid news of her separation from husband Dalton Gomez after two years of marriage, the 30-year-old wiped pictures of their wedding from her Instagram feed. Following the pair's intimate nuptials in May 2021, Ariana posted several photos from the ceremony, including a black and white shot of herself and Dalton, 27, kissing as well as a shot of him carrying her as he kisses her neck. Plus, she previously shared a close-up look at her custom Vera Wang gown.
Ariana simply captioned the since-deleted post with a white heart emoji and, "5.15.21."
However, while her wedding photos with Dalton are no longer on the ‘gram, she did keep some recent photos with her estranged husband, including a picture from November in which a blonde Ari and the real estate broker are smiling for the camera.
Now, it seems like someone else is making her smiling like that. The singer is now dating her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater, a source close to the situation told E! News.
The source shared that Ariana and Dalton "remain friends," while Ethan and his wife of four years, Lilly Jay are separated. (Ethan and Lily share a son together.)
And while her grid is now down a few pictures, she's been sure to make up for it, recently sharing a carousel of photos from her and Wicked costar Jonathan Bailey's July 16 outing to Wimbledon.
Indeed, she's been pretty popular with her costars. Two days after the tennis match, she and Cynthia Erivo spent a girls' day together shopping at Loewe in London, according to pictures obtained by the Daily Mail.
It should be no surprise she's leaning on the cast. After all, in April, Ariana admitted filming the movie had been a life-changing experience.
"To feel so much love around me, to begin each day before the sun is up and to end after it sets," she wrote on Instagram at the time, "to hold my brilliant twin flame / sister Cynthia's beautiful, green hands every day… to work in the safest, most beautiful and loving, biggest-yet-most-intimate/tiny-feeling spaces…to be transforming and healing parts of me that i never knew needed it. or maybe did…words don't suffice but i suppose i just wanted to (attempt to) share a little."