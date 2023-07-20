Ariana Grande Scrubs Dalton Gomez Wedding Photos From Instagram Amid New Romance With Ethan Slater

Watch : Ariana Grande Lives It Up in London Amid Dalton Gomez Split

Ariana Grande is saying thank u, next to some photos.

Amid news of her separation from husband Dalton Gomez after two years of marriage, the 30-year-old wiped pictures of their wedding from her Instagram feed. Following the pair's intimate nuptials in May 2021, Ariana posted several photos from the ceremony, including a black and white shot of herself and Dalton, 27, kissing as well as a shot of him carrying her as he kisses her neck. Plus, she previously shared a close-up look at her custom Vera Wang gown.

Ariana simply captioned the since-deleted post with a white heart emoji and, "5.15.21."

However, while her wedding photos with Dalton are no longer on the ‘gram, she did keep some recent photos with her estranged husband, including a picture from November in which a blonde Ari and the real estate broker are smiling for the camera.

Now, it seems like someone else is making her smiling like that. The singer is now dating her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater, a source close to the situation told E! News.