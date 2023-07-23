Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week: 

Watch : See HGTV's Erin Napier Share Her Husband Ben's Fitness Transformation

We don't know about you, but these stars were feeling a bold new hue.

Emily Ratajkowski and Florence Pugh decided to heat things up this summer when they stepped out with fiery hair colors, both opting for brighter tints: The model revealed she had "gone red" in a July 18 Instagram post, while Pugh dyed her buzzcut a seasonally appropriate shade of tangerine. And they weren't the only stars to switch up their looks this week: Zoe Saldana said "oui oui!" to a French-inspired bob that is making us want a croissant real bad.

Meanwhile, Cillian Murphy opened up about the drastic changes he made to his diet in order to shed weight to portray real-life "father of the atomic bomb" J. Robert Oppenheimer in the summer blockbuster Oppenheimer. Finally, two HGTV stars unveiled the final results of their lifestyle renovations, including Flipping 101 host Tarek El Moussa, who shocked fans with his fitness transformation.