Beyoncé's New Perfume Will Have You Feeling Crazy in Love

Ring the alarm: Beyoncé's new perfume, which she designed and crafted herself, can be yours for $160.

By Alyssa Morin Jul 19, 2023
BeyoncéBeautyPerfumesFragrancesE! Insider
This is no odour-nary update from Beyoncé.

The superstar will soon be releasing a new fragrance that she crafted and designed herself, according to her website. And the Beyhive is in for a treat, as the perfume offers a sweet and sensual blend of floral and earthy scents. The product, per the site's description, will quite literally smell like pure/honey as it includes clementine and golden honey top notes, as well as base notes of Namibian myrrh and golden amber.

Beyoncé's Eau de Parfum will retail for $160 and begin shipping in November 2023. However, it will only be available in the U.S. and Canada, and sold exclusively on Bey's site.

For those feeling déjà vu as the Grammy winner previously came out with a series of fragrances in the mid-aughts, she isn't just bottling up her go-to scent either. Two months ago, Beyoncé announced her new haircare line.

Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour Looks

"How many of y'all knew my first job was sweeping hair in my mama's salon?" Beyoncé captioned her May 16 Instagram. "Destiny's Child got our start by performing for clients while they were getting their hair done. I was exposed to so many different kinds of entrepreneurial women in her salon. I saw firsthand how the ways we nurture and celebrate hair can directly impact our souls."

While the "Break My Soul" singer kept details of her beauty brand tight-lipped, she explained the mane reason for entering this new chapter.

"Having learned so much on my hair journey," she added, "I've always dreamed of carrying on her legacy. I can't wait for you to experience what I've been creating."

At the time, Beyoncé teased what's to come by sharing a photo of herself surrounded by hot tools and a shelf's worth of product samples.

But before you get to try out the "Cuff It" singer's haircare line and new fragrance, keep scrolling to see what scents A-listers have on their vanity.

Kelsea Ballerini

In February 2023, Kelsea shared a photo of her bottle of Le Labo Thé Noir 29 ($97), which has notes of bergamot, fig, bay leaves, cedarwood, vetiver and musk.

Alix Earle

Among the TikToker's perfume recommends are three different Maison Margiela Replica fragrances: At the Barber's ($85), Coffee Break ($85) and Music Festival ($160).

Ashley Graham

Ashley's go-to is Chloé's signature Chloé Eau de Parfum ($95). The supermodel told E! News in 2017, "I cannot live without my Chloe perfume."

Meghan Markle

Meghan revealed on her former blog The Tig that Jo Malone Wood Sage and Sea Salt Cologne ($80) is one of her top picks. "Fragrance is my favorite thing," she wrote, per Byrdie. "So much so that if I leave the house and I don't put any on, I'll turn around and go back home."

Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia revealed that her fragrance is the beloved Baccarat Rouge 540 by Maison Francis Kurkdjian ($325). As the Grammy winner explained to Vogue, "I like perfumes that have a natural musk."

Kate Middleton

Clarence House confirmed that Kate wore White Gardenia Petals by Illuminum ($108) on her wedding day to Prince William in 2011, per Marie Claire. Her bridal scent was beautifully floral, with top notes of bergamot, cassis and lily.

Lizzo

Lizzo wears Molecule 01 by Escentric Molecules ($60). "The scent is insane," the singer told The New York Times of the fragrance, which is advertised as featuring a "hyper-modern cedarwood note with a velvety sensation." Lizzo noted in 2019, "The idea is that it grabs your pheromones and your body's oils. It smells really good on me, not to toot my own horn."

Viola Davis

Though she has more than 30 perfumes in her collection, the actress notably acquired Byredo's floral La Tulipe ($200) in 2020. She told InStyle of her stash, "Each one is for a different occasion. I feel more girlish and buoyant in my fifties than I ever have before."

Princess Diana

Prince Harry noted in his 2023 memoir Spare that his mom, Princess Diana's, favorite perfume was First by Van Cleef & Arpels ($74.99), which smells like jasmine, narcissus, Turkish rose, amber, vanilla, black currant buds and vetiver.

Harry Styles

The star of Gucci's Mémoire d'une Odeur campaign, the "Sign of the Times" artist admitted he even sleeps in the jasmine fragrance ($122). "It transcends gender," he told Dazed in 2019. "It's really fresh to me. Floral, clean, not heavy... It smells like what I imagine Joan Didion's house to smell like."

Gigi Hadid

According to the supermodel's makeup artist, Erin Parsons, she mixes My Burberry Black and she layers it with Lily Aldridge's discontinued Haven. "The combination of the two is fresh, floral and green," Erin described in a March 25 TikTok, "and a little bit spicy."

Adele

Hello, it's Adele's signature scent! The superstar has been wearing Christian Dior Hypnotic Poison ($80) since she was 15, she told Australia's 60 Minutes in 2015. "I'll always wear the same perfume," she added of the vanilla, almond and jasmine potion.

Gina Torres

The Suits actress has two signature scents that "check all the boxes," she told Byrdie: Chanel Allure ($122) during the fall and winter and Chanel Chance Eau Fraiche ($76) during spring and summer.

"It's been so long since I discovered them," she said. "I feel completely myself, confident, and sexy when I'm walking around with these scents on my skin."

 

Regé-Jean Page

The Bridgerton star is a face of Armani Code Parfum ($124) which smells like bergamot, clary sage, iris, tonka bean and cedar wood. "The joy of this thing is I could be going kind of anywhere," he told Elle in 2022. "Like, I could be going to the beach, I could be going to a dive bar. I could be going to the Met. And to be honest, I've worn it to all three of those occasions."

Billie Eilish

According to Popsugar, Billie shared in an Instagram Q&A about a year before releasing her own perfume that she loves Le Labo's synthetic animal musk scent Another 13 ($97) and Etat Libre d'Orange's I Am Trash ($105), which is made of leftover apples and spent rose petals.

Kate Bosworth

She is "really loyal" to Byredo Gypsy Water ($200). Noting that she's a "massive fan" of Byredo founder Ben Gorham, the Blue Crush actress told Into the Gloss, "His scents are beautiful and complex and sexy and innocent. There are such incredible layers to what he does. I'm a loyalist with my scents."

Jodie Comer

The Killing Eve star wears the popular scent Le Labo Santal 33 ($97). "I feel like everyone in the universe wears it now," she admitted to The New York Times in 2020. "But it smells different on each person—or so I want to think! I definitely copied off an actress I worked with. We would ride the lift every day, and I would smell it on her, and it would be that amazing smell."

 

