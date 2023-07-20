RHOA Alum NeNe Leakes' Son Bryson Arrested on Felony Drug Possession Charges

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes' 33-year-old son Bryson Bryant was arrested July 3 on multiple charges, including violation of probation.

By Brett Malec Jul 20, 2023 1:24 PMTags
LegalDrugsNeNe LeakesThe Real Housewives Of AtlantaArrestsNBCU
NeNe Leakes' oldest child Bryson Bryant remains in jail after a run-in with the law earlier this month.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum's 33-year-old son was arrested in Lawrenceville, Ga., on July 3 and is still behind bars two weeks later, online records for the Gwinnett County Jail confirm.

Bryson, whose bond amount is currently listed as $6,100, is facing charges of violation of probation, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, loitering/prowling, as well as giving a false name, address or birthdate.

E! News has reached out to NeNe for comment and has not heard back. At this time, it's not known if Bryson has an attorney representing him.

An incident report from the July 3 arrest, obtained by People, states that Bryson initially identified himself to police officers as his younger half-brother, Brentt Leakes—who NeNe shared with her late husband Gregg Leakes. It was not until after he was taken into custody that authorities learned of Bryson's true identity, the outlet notes, adding that Bryson also allegedly gave officials the address of a home NeNe previously sold as his residence.

According to People, citing the incident report, authorities approached Bryson—who was sitting in his parked car—after being contacted by neighbors about a "suspicious vehicle."

Wilford Harewood/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Amid a search of Bryson's car, an officer found "a small plastic bag that contained a white powdery substance," which, according to the report, was tested and allegedly "provided a presumptive positive for Fentanyl."

E! News has reached out to authorities and has not heard back.

