RHOA Alum NeNe Leakes' Son Bryson Arrested on Felony Drug Possession Charges

NeNe Leakes' oldest child Bryson Bryant remains in jail after a run-in with the law earlier this month.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum's 33-year-old son was arrested in Lawrenceville, Ga., on July 3 and is still behind bars two weeks later, online records for the Gwinnett County Jail confirm.

Bryson, whose bond amount is currently listed as $6,100, is facing charges of violation of probation, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, loitering/prowling, as well as giving a false name, address or birthdate.

E! News has reached out to NeNe for comment and has not heard back. At this time, it's not known if Bryson has an attorney representing him.

An incident report from the July 3 arrest, obtained by People, states that Bryson initially identified himself to police officers as his younger half-brother, Brentt Leakes—who NeNe shared with her late husband Gregg Leakes. It was not until after he was taken into custody that authorities learned of Bryson's true identity, the outlet notes, adding that Bryson also allegedly gave officials the address of a home NeNe previously sold as his residence.