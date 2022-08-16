See the Sweet Way NeNe Leakes Honored Late Husband Gregg on His Birthday

Watch : NeNe Leakes' Husband Gregg Dead at 66

NeNe Leakes is celebrating a bittersweet occasion.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum honored her late husband Gregg Leakes with a touching Instagram birthday tribute, marking his first birthday since his death last fall.

"Missing the man that always had a plan," the Bravo star captioned a photo of the two of them on August 16.

"Today is a tough one," she continued. "Every year on this date we would be out celebrating you! I can't believe we are wishing you a heavenly Birthday today. I feel like you went somewhere and you'll be back."

NeNe—who has since found love with boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh—concluded her post by writing, "I miss you everyday Gregg! HAPPY BIRTHDAY. WE LOVE YOU SO MUCH."

Several Real Housewives stars showed their support for NeNe in the comments, including RHOA's Marlo Hampton who shared four red heart emojis. The Real Housewives of Miami's Larsa Pippen also showed her love through emojis, posting two prayer hands and a heart.