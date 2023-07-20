How Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Ended Their Feud—for Now

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian's D&G feud appears to be a done deal.
ICYMI, the sisters were at odds over Kim's collab with Dolce & Gabbana, with Kourtney voicing her discontent over the runway show bearing a resemblance to the looks worn at her Italian wedding to Travis Barker just months before.
And though they initially sat down to air out their differences after exchanging a word or two about the other, the pair (along with Khloe Kardashian) had another heart-to-heart to get to the bottom of their beef.
"My purpose in having this second talk and even having the first talk and not just avoiding it, is that I do want to have a relationship with my sisters," Kourtney said during the July 20 episode of The Kardashians. "I want it to be a relationship where we are cared about and where our feelings matter. And I just want a more meaningful relationship."
As she told Kim, "This is about moving forward and not thinking about the past. It's about—I don't feel cared about when I'm overlooked."
Kim went on to explain her intentions behind her collaboration with the fashion house after Kourtney's wedding, noting that her business move comes from her level of drive and "not wanting to depend on anyone else."
"I definitely love to prove other people wrong," Kim said. "For sure, a lot of the drive I have is like, 'Okay, I want to build this really successful business. Oh, I want to build another one…That's just who I am, but it's only against myself. I'm not saying, 'Let me compete with you, you and you. It's actually with myself."
As for where she stands with Kourtney now? Kim made it crystal clear that she understood her sister's point of view, noting, "I hear you. Family over everything."
For the SKIMS founder, their latest conversation was exactly what they needed to get past their misunderstanding.
"I really appreciate that I'm having this conversation with Kourtney and I don't want to fight with my sister," she said. "I want her to be by my side. Let's talk about and let's move on."
The Kardashians airs every Thursday on Hulu.