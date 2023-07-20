How Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Ended Their Feud—for Now

Watch : Kim Kardashian Reacts After TikToker Claims SKIMS Saved Her Life

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian's D&G feud appears to be a done deal.

ICYMI, the sisters were at odds over Kim's collab with Dolce & Gabbana, with Kourtney voicing her discontent over the runway show bearing a resemblance to the looks worn at her Italian wedding to Travis Barker just months before.

And though they initially sat down to air out their differences after exchanging a word or two about the other, the pair (along with Khloe Kardashian) had another heart-to-heart to get to the bottom of their beef.

"My purpose in having this second talk and even having the first talk and not just avoiding it, is that I do want to have a relationship with my sisters," Kourtney said during the July 20 episode of The Kardashians. "I want it to be a relationship where we are cared about and where our feelings matter. And I just want a more meaningful relationship."