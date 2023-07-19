You Will Say Yes Please to These Cute Pics From Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's Family Album

Watch : Inside Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo's Family Trip to Paris

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are still feeling rainbows and butterflies.

The Maroon 5 frontman and the Victoria's Secret Angel got married in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico in 2013, though their wedding ceremony came as somewhat of a surprise to Levine, who once swore he would never give up his bachelor lifestyle.

"Famous last words: 'I'll never get married,'" Levine told Jay Leno in October 2013. "You know, I still don't think you have to get married, unless you meet someone that makes you want to marry them. And then you marry them and it's wonderful."

And after nine years and three children—Dusty Rose, 6, and Gio Grace, 5, and their newest addition, born in January—Levine and Behati are still going strong, despite hitting a rough patch in 2022 when he admitted in the wake of infidelity allegations that he had "crossed the line" but hadn't cheated.

The couple celebrated their wedding anniversary earlier this month by taking a family trip to Paris, with Prinsloo sharing sweet snaps from their time in the City of Love, including a visit to the Eiffel Tower and saying "oui!" to ice cream and baguettes with their children.