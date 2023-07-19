You Will Say Yes Please to These Cute Pics From Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's Family Album

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary on July 19. Look back on Levine and Prinsloo's family album.

Watch: Inside Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo's Family Trip to Paris

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are still feeling rainbows and butterflies.

The Maroon 5 frontman and the Victoria's Secret Angel got married in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico in 2013, though their wedding ceremony came as somewhat of a surprise to Levine, who once swore he would never give up his bachelor lifestyle.

"Famous last words: 'I'll never get married,'" Levine told Jay Leno in October 2013. "You know, I still don't think you have to get married, unless you meet someone that makes you want to marry them. And then you marry them and it's wonderful."

And after nine years and three children—Dusty Rose, 6, and Gio Grace, 5, and their newest addition, born in January—Levine and Behati are still going strong, despite hitting a rough patch in 2022 when he admitted in the wake of infidelity allegations that he had "crossed the line" but hadn't cheated.

The couple celebrated their wedding anniversary earlier this month by taking a family trip to Paris, with Prinsloo sharing sweet snaps from their time in the City of Love, including a visit to the Eiffel Tower and saying "oui!" to ice cream and baguettes with their children. 

photos
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's Cutest Pics

And we're marking the occasion by look back on some of their family's cutest moments. Check them out in the album below s'il vous plaît.

Instagram/Adam Levine
Like We Were in Paris

"GANG," the Maroon 5 rocker captioned a photo of him and Behati walking with their children during a July 2023 trip to Paris.

Instagram
Jet Lag

Behati's Instagram story after flying to Paris in June 2023 with Adam and their three kids. 

Instagram
Museum Trip

Behati, Adam, and their children taking in the art in Paris.

Instagram
Street Fashion

Behati and her daughter in Paris June 2023.

Instagram
Baby's First Sunset

In a series of snaps captioned "A blink of an eye," Behati included a photo of Adam holding their third child up on the beach during sunset.

instagram.com/behatiprinsloo
Baby Workout

Behati shared this gym pic showing herself with her and Adam's third child in April 2023, more than two months after giving birth.

Instagram
Baby Feet

Behati posted this pic of one of her and Adam's daughters kissing their new baby's feet on her Instagram Stories in March 2023.

instagram.com/behatiprinsloo
Play Time

The couple's daughters Dusty Rose, 6, and Gio Grace, 5, play together during the family's March 2023 trip to Las Vegas to support Adam as his band Maroon 5 begins a concert residency.

instagram.com/behatiprinsloo
Watching Dad Onstage

One of the couple's daughters watches Adam rehearse with Maroon 5 in Las Vegas in March 2023.

instagram.com/behatiprinsloo
First Pic of Baby No. 3

Behati and Adam's baby appears with them during a trip to Las Vegas in March 2023 to support the singer during Maroon 5's concert residency.

instagram.com/behatiprinsloo
Holiday Fun

The couple's daughters Dusty Rose, 5, and Gio Grace, 3, enjoy some play time in December 2021.

instagram.com/behatiprinsloo
Mother & Daughter

Behati captioned this May 2021 Instagram pic of herself and daughter Dusty Rose, 4, "My little shadow."

instagram.com/adamlevine
"Girls Just Want to Have Fun"

That is what Adam captioned this April 2021 Instagram pic of himself with Behati and their daughters Dusty Rose, then 4, and Gio Grace, then 3.

instagram.com/behatiprinsloo
Happy Birthday, Gio Grace

Behati shared this filtered pic of herself and daughter Gio Grace for the child's birthday in February 2021. The supermodel captioned the Instagram post, "My bestie turned 3."

instagram.com/behatiprinsloo
Bathroom Selfie

"When the flu hits your house and you feel better but can't leave yet!" Behati captioned this February 2020 photo of herself and daughter Dusty Rose, 3. "Wear princess dresses and @maxrouxla sweatsuits sup."

instagram.com/behatiprinsloo
Girls' Night

Behati appears with daughter Dusty Rose, 3, in this December 2019 Instagram photo.

instagram.com/behatiprinsloo
Happy Birthday, Dusty Rose

"Can't believe she's 3 today," Behati captioned this September 2019 pic of the couple's eldest daughter. "LOVE YOU FOREVER."

Dusty Rose Levine
Young Photographer

Behati and Adam's eldest daughter Dusty Rose, 2, took this Instagram photo of the supermodel and middle child Gio Grace, 18 months, in August 2019.

instagram.com/behatiprinsloo
Beach Girls

Behati and daughter Gio Grace, 13 months, walk on the beach in March 2019.

instagram.com/behatiprinsloo
Girls' Selfie

Behati shared this pic of herself with Dusty Rose, 2, and Gio Grace, 18 months, in August 2019.

instagram.com/behatiprinsloo
The Girls

Behati and daughters Dusty Rose, then 22 months old, and Gio Grace, then 5 months old, appear in a July 2018 photo posted on the model's Instagram in August 2019.

"Here's to the sleepless nights, bleeding nipples, crying, laughing, the highest of highs and lowest of lows and everything in between," the supermodel wrote. "I won't change a single thing, being mom to Dusty and Gio keeps me strong, motivated and empowered. This is my #sharestrong thanks @kateupton for starting this."

instagram.com/behatiprinsloo
Gio Grace's First Christmas

Behati shared this pic of the couple's second child, then 10 months old, in December 2018

instagram.com/behatiprinsloo
Family Bonding

The couple appears with daughters Dusty Rose, then 2 years old, and Gio Grace, then 9 months old, the day after Thanksgiving 2018. Behati captioned the Instagram pic, "THANKFUL."

 
instagram.com/behatiprinsloo
Sister Love

Behati shared this Instagram pic of daughters Dusty Rose, then almost 2 years old, and Gio Grace, then 6 months old, in September 2018.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Just the Girls

Adam's wife and daughter Dusty Rose, then 4 months old, and his The Voice co-star Gwen Stefani attend his Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony in February 2017.

David Livingston/Getty Images
Star Family

Adam and his wife and daughter Dusty Rose, then 4 months old, pose on his new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in February 2017.

"A very surreal and amazing day for our family," Behati wrote on Instagram. "I'm so proud of all your accomplishments, but mostly I'm proud of the amazing person you are. Best dad best husband, we love you."

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Family Walk of Fame

Adam's wife and daughter Dusty Rose, then 4 months old, join him as he gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in February 2017.

instagram.com/behatiprinsloo
Dusty Rose's First Christmas

Behati shared this 2016 photo of herself with the couple's eldest daughter, then 3 months old, captioning the post, "Best Christmas."

