Sofía Vergara Shares Glimpse Inside Italian Vacation Amid Joe Manganiello Breakup

Watch : Sofia Vergara & Joe Manganiello Divorcing After 7-Year Marriage

Friends can be like family.

And Sofía Vergara is spending time with her pals amid her split from Joe Manganiello.

The Modern Family star posted pictures from the end of her girls' getaway to Italy amid the news that she and the Magic Mike actor are going their separate ways.

"Last days of vacay!" she wrote on Instagram July 17 alongside a series of photos of herself wearing a blue leopard print swimsuit. "Even when u r so hot I love u Ravello!!!"

And while Sofia and her friends—including actress Camila Morrone—were soaking up the sun, they were also taking in every moment together—with her posting several vacation selfies of the group.

The Hot Pursuit actress has been sharing several snaps from her trip to Italy over the past week, including footage of her and her pals seeing the sights, sampling the local cuisine and celebrating her 51st birthday. However, social media users couldn't help but notice that Joe, 46, was missing from the images.