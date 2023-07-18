Sofía Vergara Shares Glimpse Inside Italian Vacation Amid Joe Manganiello Breakup

As Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello announced their decision to divorce, the Modern Family actress posted pictures from her “last days of vacay” in Italy.

By Elyse Dupre Jul 18, 2023 12:29 PMTags
BreakupsDivorcesSofia VergaraJoe ManganielloCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Sofia Vergara & Joe Manganiello Divorcing After 7-Year Marriage

Friends can be like family.

And Sofía Vergara is spending time with her pals amid her split from Joe Manganiello

The Modern Family star posted pictures from the end of her girls' getaway to Italy amid the news that she and the Magic Mike actor are going their separate ways. 

"Last days of vacay!" she wrote on Instagram July 17 alongside a series of photos of herself wearing a blue leopard print swimsuit. "Even when u r so hot I love u Ravello!!!"

And while Sofia and her friends—including actress Camila Morrone—were soaking up the sun, they were also taking in every moment together—with her posting several vacation selfies of the group. 

The Hot Pursuit actress has been sharing several snaps from her trip to Italy over the past week, including footage of her and her pals seeing the sights, sampling the local cuisine and celebrating her 51st birthday. However, social media users couldn't help but notice that Joe, 46, was missing from the images.

photos
Love Lives of Modern Family Stars

And while he still wished her a happy birthday on Instagram July 10, they announced a week later that they are ending their seven-year marriage.

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello Break Up After 7 Years of Marriage

2

Bebe Rexha Shares Alleged Text From Boyfriend Commenting on Her Weight

3

Miranda Lambert Calls Out Fans for Taking Selfies Mid-Concert

"We have made the difficult decision to divorce," the former couple said in a statement to Page Six July 17. "As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives." 

To look back at Sofia and Joe's relationship from over the years, keep reading.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic
Oscar-Worthy Date Night

The A-list couple stun at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in Beverly Hills on March 12.

Instagram
Ciao Bella

Vergara and Manganiello enjoy a romantic getaway to Italy in the summer of 2022.

Instagram
La Dolce Vita

The two tour the stunning Italian countryside.

MGM Resorts International
Las Vegas Lovers

The lovebirds enjoy a date night at The Mayfair Supper Club at Bellagio in Sin City in March 2020.

Instagram / Sofia Vergara
On-Set Support

Vergara gets support from her hubby and son on set during the final day of filming Modern Family in 2020.

Instagram
The Look of Love

The duo celebrate Valentine's Day 2020 with a sizzling Instagram pic.

Shutterstock
Red Carpet Royalty

Manganiello and Vergara attend the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards in L.A. in January 2020.

Instagram
2020 Vision

The duo celebrate New Year's Eve on Dec. 31, 2019.

Instagram / Sofia Vergara
Birthday Babe

The True Blood alum holds his lady tight while celebrating her 47th birthday in July 2019.

Instagram
I Heart You

The couple shares an adorable photo while celebrating Valentine's Day 2019.

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Hangin' in Hawaii

Vergara presents her other half with The Shooting Star award during the 2019 Maui Film Festival in June 2019 in Wailea, Hawaii.

Instagram
Trick or Treat?

The famous couple got spooky with Sofia Vergara's son Manolo for Halloween 2018.

Instagram
Forever Dinner Date

The duo got all dressed up for a night on the town.

Instagram
Love Like This

We just want to find someone that looks at us like these two look at each other.

Instagram
Happily Ever After

It's a love story, we're so glad they said YES!

Instagram
Pretty in Paradise

The couple enjoyed a much needed vacay together.

Instagram
Crazy in Love

Their love for each other in undeniable!

Instagram
They Shine Bright Like a Diamond

It's no secret that this Hollywood couple shines in everything they do, especially together.

Instagram
JOEchella

Sofia Vergara threw her husband the ultimate Coachella-themed 40th Birthday Bash.

Instagram
You Fancy, Huh?

They are the definition of color-coordinated couple goals.

Instagram
Perfect for Each Other

According to a source, "They work out together, watch football together, go out to eat and to movies."

 

Instagram
Lighting Up Each Other's World

Whether it is the 4th of July or New Years Eve, this happy couple is celebrating together.

Instagram
Getting Some Vitamin Sea

Not sure what we love more: This beautiful couple or the stunning view behind them.

Tara Ziemba/Getty Images
Love on Top

 "Joe makes Sofia feel like she is the most important woman in the world," says our E! insider.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Cutest Couple on the Carpet

Why Netflix & chill when you can get dressed up and attend the Solo: A Star Wars Movie premiere together?

Instagram
Happiest Together

"I've never seen two people so truly in love. The way they talk to each other, touch each other—it's incredible," said a friend of the couple.

Instagram
Presenting Mr. and Mrs. Manganiello

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello said "I do" on November 21, 2015.

Instagram
Kisses for the Mrs.

According to a friend of the couple, "She thinks he's gorgeous and sexy and she can't get enough of him. He is the nicest guy in the world and treats her like a queen. He's everything."

Instagram
He Put a Ring On It

Joe Manganiello popped the question to Sofia Vergara on December 25, 2014.

Splash News
Happy Holidays!

The couple did some last minute shopping ahead of their first Christmas together.

photos
View More Photos From Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello: Romance Rewind
For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello Break Up After 7 Years of Marriage

2

Bebe Rexha Shares Alleged Text From Boyfriend Commenting on Her Weight

3

Miranda Lambert Calls Out Fans for Taking Selfies Mid-Concert

4

Emily Blunt Reveals Cillian Murphy’s Strict Oppenheimer Diet

5

Megan Fox's Bikini Photo Shoot Gets Machine Gun Kelly All Fired Up