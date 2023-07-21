You’ll Scream and Shout Over Britney Spears and will.i.am’s New Song Calling Out Paparazzi

Watch : Britney Spears' Upcoming Memoir Has a Release Date

Britney Spears and will.i.am are ready to bring the action.

The Black Eyed Peas member teamed up with the "Toxic" singer once more on a new single, "Mind Your Business," out July 21, which calls out the invasive paparazzi.

The pair sing about being watched by photographers with "eyes up in the sky" and being followed "uptown, downtown, everywhere, turn around, Hollywood, London." At one point, Britney chants, "Where she at? Where she at? Where she at?"

Before its release, will.i.am explained the important message behind the track, noting in an interview with CBS News, "There's a thin line, and everyone deserves their version of privacy."

Of course, Britney has long spoken out against paparazzi, criticizing them for embarrassing her on vacation, sneaking shots of her outside a public bathroom and more.

In his interview, Will.i.am acknowledged the struggles Britney has faced—most recently during her conservatorship battle—but noted that her music and dance videos on social media help spread positivity.