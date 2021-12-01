Britney Spears Calls Out Paparazzi for Photographing Her Coming Out of Public Bathroom

Watch : Britney Spears CALLS OUT Christina Aguilera

Britney Spears has had enough.

On Wednesday, Dec. 1, the "Stronger" singer called out the paparazzi for taking photos of her entering and leaving a gas station restroom in Los Angeles. In an Instagram post, Britney shared that she had a "s--tty day yesterday" due to the invasive encounter but managed to brush it off after practicing some self-love.

"Paps took pics of me coming out of a public bathroom," she wrote. "I mean how embarrassing is that ????"

Britney also shared a video set to Madonna's "Vogue," which featured herself modeling a variety of outfits in front of her Christmas tree. According to the 39-year-old pop star, having some fun with fashion helped lift her mood.

"So right when I got home I had a PFC … it means ‘party for confidence‘ and I swear if you have confidence struggles or low self esteem and need to practice walking with your head held high and kinda hunched over," she continued, telling fans that they "must try it !!!!"