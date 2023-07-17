Bachelor Nation's Shawn Booth Expecting First Baby

Watch : Bachelor Nation's Clare Crawley Expecting First Baby

There's a Baby Booth on the way!

The Bachelorette alum Shawn Booth announced July 17 that he is going to be a dad.

"The mother is somebody who I've been close with for years," he revealed on his July 17 podcast, In The Booth With Shawn Booth. "We've had a relationship and we've dated. This just isn't some random girl I met at Honky Tonk Central. This is a big surprise for both of us."

But while Shawn, who didn't share the name of his baby's mom, admitted the pregnancy was unplanned, it's a chapter he's been looking forward to for quite some time.

"It is the most beautiful surprise I've ever had in my life," he continued. "And it's gonna be very special. I can't wait. I'm ready. I'm 37 years old. I've always wanted to be a dad."

As for the sex of their baby? Shawn said he and the baby's mom have decided not to learn until the birth, is due in December of this year. And while the former reality star admitted that his road to fatherhood is perhaps not the traditional route, to him, it isn't important.