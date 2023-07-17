Sister Wives' Gwendlyn Brown Marries Beatriz Queiroz

Gwendlyn Brown, the daughter of Sister Wives stars and exes Christine Brown and Kody Brown, recently married Beatriz Queiroz.

Gwendlyn Brown has officially updated her relationship status.

The daughter of Sister Wives stars Christine Brown and Kody Brown recently tied the knot with her love Beatriz Queiroz.

Gwendlyn announced the happy news on Instagram July 16 by sharing a photo of the couple on their wedding day. "Say hello to mrs (x2) queiroz," she wrote alongside a picture of the duo kissing in front of a sign that read "The Queirozes."

For the ceremony, the YouTuber donned a white, spaghetti-strap dress and pearl jewelry. As for Beatriz, she wore a white shirt and black pants with matching bow tie.

The wedding comes seven months after Gwendlyn announced her engagement to Beatriz by posting a picture from the proposal to Instagram in November and writing, "I'm engaged!!"

As for how the two met, the TLC star previously noted in a Valentine's Day YouTube video that they got to know each other while working at a fast-food restaurant. Gwendlyn said they went stargazing for their first date and that they moved in together about two months later.

Over the next few months, they continued to give fans glimpses into their relationship, such as by posting about their trip to Disneyland and date nights. And in April, they celebrated their first anniversary.

"A year ago today, I asked her to be my girlfriend," Gwendlyn wrote on Instagram, "happy anniversary to my shawty that's a hottie."

Gwendlyn is one of the six children Christine and Kody—who split in 2021—share. He has 18 children in total across his plural marriages to wife Robyn Brown and now exes Christine, Janelle Brown and Meri Brown.

To learn more about the love lives of the Sister Wives stars, keep reading.

shutter stock
Kody Brown & Robyn Brown

"She looked like a soccer mom," Kody Brown once joked on Sister Wives of meeting then-single mom Robyn in 2009. "She had a van, three kids and was divorced. I thought, 'I didn't need a van, a divorced woman, and three kids in my life—that's just trouble.'"

Nearly a decade and a half on, though, they're still kicking it, the pair adding son Solomon, 11, and daughter Ariella, 7, to the squad. As for bringing on other teammates, it's not in the game plan. "I really, really struggle with it because it feels, like, 'Oh, well. Those didn't work. So, on to [someone] new,'" Robyn said on the December Sister Wives: One on One special of Meri, Janelle and Christine leaving the fold. "That's hard for me. That's really, really hard for me. It feels disrespectful."

Instagram
Christine Brown

She got the man and the family. Going official with her and David Woolley's romance on Valentine's Day 2023, Christine Brown shared, "I finally found the love of my life, David. The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took its first breath. He's wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this."

Two months later he added to the fantasy with a spring proposal. "David treats me like a queen and tells me I'm beautiful everyday," Christine told People. "I've never been in love like this before and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it."

Instagram
Madison Brown

The first of the 18 Brown children to walk down the aisle, Janelle's eldest daughter, Madison Brown, now 27, wed Caleb Brush at a 2016 outdoor wedding in Montana captured by TLC's cameras. Nearly seven years later, the two have multiplied their love with Josephine joining big brother Axel, 6, and big sister Evie, 3, in February.  

"One month as a family of 5 and my heart is bursting," North Carolina-based Maddie wrote on Instagram in March. "I didn't know this kind of peace amongst chaos could be had."

Instagram
Leon Brown

Four years after their engagement aired on the TLC reality show, Meri Brown's only child, Leon Brown, has settled in Denver with partner Audrey Kriss. "my sweetest symphony," Leon, 27, raved of their fiancé. "Life with you truly is so sweet." Echoed Audrey, "Being your partner and watching your growth and coming into yourself over the years has been an honor and joy."

Instagram
Logan Brown

Eldest kid Logan Brown, 29, got the gang back together when he married longtime girlfriend Michelle Petty in Arizona this past October. "It was a beautiful day and this mama's heart was mush the whole time," Janelle shared on Instagram of her son's wedding. "You always have such a sense of peace when your children find amazing life partners."

Instagram
Mykelti Brown

More than six years after her 2016 wedding to Antonio "Tony" Padron, Mykelti Brown joked that they'd already tested the limits of their marriage vows by welcoming twins Archer and Ace into the fold this past November. 

"We have 3 kids and 4 moves under our belt," noted the 27-year-old, also mom to Avalon, 2. "A whole lot of good times and some hard times #surprisetwins But here we are still doing this whole marriage thing."

Instagram
Aspyn Brown

In the nearly five years since they wed, Christine's daughter Aspyn Brown, 28, and husband Mitch Thompson have traveled everywhere from Paris to Alaska. But this past December, they put down roots, Mitch sharing on Instagram, "We bought our first home! Just in time for Christmas."

Instagram
Gwendlyn Brown

Before hitting their one-year anniversary, Christine's daughter Gwendlyn Brown and love Beatriz Queiroz went to the happiest place on earth and marked six months together with chocolate fondue. Then came the really sweet part. The 21-year-old shared a glimpse at the candlelit, rose-filled proposal on Instagram in November, writing simply, "i'm engaged!!" 

