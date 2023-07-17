Sister Wives' Gwendlyn Brown Marries Beatriz Queiroz

Watch : Sister Wives Alum Christine Brown Is ENGAGED to David Woolley

Gwendlyn Brown has officially updated her relationship status.

The daughter of Sister Wives stars Christine Brown and Kody Brown recently tied the knot with her love Beatriz Queiroz.

Gwendlyn announced the happy news on Instagram July 16 by sharing a photo of the couple on their wedding day. "Say hello to mrs (x2) queiroz," she wrote alongside a picture of the duo kissing in front of a sign that read "The Queirozes."

For the ceremony, the YouTuber donned a white, spaghetti-strap dress and pearl jewelry. As for Beatriz, she wore a white shirt and black pants with matching bow tie.

The wedding comes seven months after Gwendlyn announced her engagement to Beatriz by posting a picture from the proposal to Instagram in November and writing, "I'm engaged!!"

As for how the two met, the TLC star previously noted in a Valentine's Day YouTube video that they got to know each other while working at a fast-food restaurant. Gwendlyn said they went stargazing for their first date and that they moved in together about two months later.