Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods Reunite 4 Years After Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

This is not a drill: Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods have reunited.
The two 25-year-olds were spotted out to dinner with friends in a sushi restaurant in Los Angeles July 15. It marked the first time in more than four years the Kylie Cosmetics founder was seen in public with her longtime former BFF since the latter was effectively banished from the Kardashian-Jenner family due to an intimate encounter with Tristan Thompson while he was in a relationship with Kylie's sister Khloe Kardashian.
Photos of the former besties on their dinner outing were posted on The Daily Mail July 16. Hours earlier, Jordyn shared on her Instagram a mirror selfie of herself wearing the same outfit she wore while out with Kylie—a red, orange and purple dress from her Woods by Jordyn clothing line and gold choker.
Neither she nor Kylie, who wore a one-shoulder, black and white crop top and black pants, has commented on the women's reunion or their friendship status. E! News has reached out to their reps and has not received a response.
In February 2019, it was reported that Tristan had cheated on Khloe—with whom he shares daughter True Thompson, 5, and son Tatum Thompson, 11 months—with Jordyn at a house party.
The Good American founder broke up with the NBA star amid the allegations, while the basketball player said in a now-deleted tweet that the report was "FAKE NEWS."
The following March, Jordyn told her side of the story on family friend Jada Pinkett Smith's Facebook Watch talk show Red Table Talk, saying that she did not sleep with Tristan but that he did kiss her on the lips at the bash. She added that she was drunk the entire time and later apologized to Khloe about the encounter.
"I know I'm not the reason that Tristan and Khloe are not together," she said. "Now this situation may have made it harder for her to want to be with him, and I understand that. But I know I'm not the reason."
Khloe then took to Twitter to express her outrage. "Why are you lying @jordynwoods ??" she tweeted after the interview was posted online. "If you're going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!"
Later in 2019, Kylie unfollowed Jordyn on Instagram and the cheating scandal was depicted on E!'s Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
"Tristan, we've all known what he's capable of. Look what he did when I was 9 months pregnant," Khloe said on the show, referring to a 2018 report about her ex cheating on her with another woman just before she gave birth to True. "But I knew who he was. I never in a million years thought that's who she was."
Kylie said on the show that when she called Jordyn to ask about the incident, her friend "didn't really say anything. She was just like, you know crying the whole time." The makeup mogul added, "You could do whatever, but when it affects my family, me, then that's when it's a problem."
In June 2021, on a KUWTK reunion show, Khloe told host Andy Cohen, "I don't have any grudge against Jordyn. I think people make mistakes. People live and they learn. And I forgive both parties."
Following the cheating scandal with Jordyn, Khloe and Tristan would go on to date on and off for the next couple of years. They quarantined together during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and in 2021, they hired a surrogate to carry and give birth to their son after creating embryos together.
In December of that year, Maralee Nichols filed a paternity suit against the athlete, which revealed that he had cheated on Khloe with her earlier that year. That month, the woman gave birth to their son, Theo. Weeks later, after a DNA test confirmed he is the child's father, Tristan apologized to Khloe on Instagram. But their relationship was over.
On a July 13 episode of her family's Hulu reality show The Kardashians, Khloe gave an update on where she stands with her ex. "Yeah, I forgive Tristan," she said, before quickly noting, "doesn't mean I forget what he's done."
