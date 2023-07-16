Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods Reunite 4 Years After Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Watch : Kylie Jenner & Jordyn Woods REUNITE 4 Years After Tristan Thompson Scandal

This is not a drill: Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods have reunited.

The two 25-year-olds were spotted out to dinner with friends in a sushi restaurant in Los Angeles July 15. It marked the first time in more than four years the Kylie Cosmetics founder was seen in public with her longtime former BFF since the latter was effectively banished from the Kardashian-Jenner family due to an intimate encounter with Tristan Thompson while he was in a relationship with Kylie's sister Khloe Kardashian.

Photos of the former besties on their dinner outing were posted on The Daily Mail July 16. Hours earlier, Jordyn shared on her Instagram a mirror selfie of herself wearing the same outfit she wore while out with Kylie—a red, orange and purple dress from her Woods by Jordyn clothing line and gold choker.

Neither she nor Kylie, who wore a one-shoulder, black and white crop top and black pants, has commented on the women's reunion or their friendship status. E! News has reached out to their reps and has not received a response.