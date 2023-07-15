Inside Penelope Disick's 11th Birthday Trip to Hawaii With Pregnant Mom Kourtney Kardashian and Pals

Watch : Penelope Disick Does Her Best Influencer Voice on TikTok

Penelope Disick got the ultimate girls trip in paradise to celebrate her 11th birthday.

On July 15, her pregnant mom Kourtney Kardashian shared photos from their group vacation on the Hawaiian island of Kauai, Hawaii.

"Still beaming with joy from the l week I had taking 7 girls to Hawaii to celebrate my daughter's birthday," the Poosh founder wrote. "Beyond grateful for memories that will last a lifetime. Pure magic."

Khloe Kardashian commented, "She is the sweetest little doll."

Kourtney included pics of herself and Penelope, the second of her three kids with ex Scott Disick and only daughter, wearing similar white, crocheted crop tops and blue jeans. She also posted a photo of the child playing with her cousin North West, Kim Kardashian's 10-year-old daughter and images of the birthday girl and her guests splashing in the ocean and roasting marshmallows.

In addition, Kourtney shared a pic of herself relaxing on a beach while showcasing her baby bump in a black bikini.