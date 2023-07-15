Inside Penelope Disick's 11th Birthday Trip to Hawaii With Pregnant Mom Kourtney Kardashian and Pals

See photos from Penelope Disick's 11th birthday trip to Kauai, Hawaii with pregnant mom Kourtney Kardashian, North West and several friends.

Penelope Disick got the ultimate girls trip in paradise to celebrate her 11th birthday.

On July 15, her pregnant mom Kourtney Kardashian shared photos from their group vacation on the Hawaiian island of Kauai, Hawaii.

"Still beaming with joy from the l week I had taking 7 girls to Hawaii to celebrate my daughter's birthday," the Poosh founder wrote. "Beyond grateful for memories that will last a lifetime. Pure magic."

Khloe Kardashian commented, "She is the sweetest little doll."

Kourtney included pics of herself and Penelope, the second of her three kids with ex Scott Disick and only daughter, wearing similar white, crocheted crop tops and blue jeans. She also posted a photo of the child playing with her cousin North West, Kim Kardashian's 10-year-old daughter and images of the birthday girl and her guests splashing in the ocean and roasting marshmallows.

In addition, Kourtney shared a pic of herself relaxing on a beach while showcasing her baby bump in a black bikini.

The Lemme supplements founder, who had also shared swimsuit pics from Penelope's birthday trip earlier in the week, is due to give birth to her fourth child and first with husband Travis Barker. The couple, who married and had attempted to conceive via IVF in 2022, revealed in June that they are expecting a baby boy.

"How come u wanted another boy?" a fan asked Kourtney on her recent Instagram post. The reality star responded, "God's plan."

She and Scott share sons Mason Disick, 13, and Reign Disick, 8. Also July 14, Kourtney posted on her Instagram Stories—a photo of the teenager, who rarely appears in his parents' social media posts—and his little brother biking together.

See pics from Penelope's birthday trip to Hawaii below:

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Mother & Daughter

In July 2023, Kourtney Kardashian shared photos from her and ex Scott Disick's daughter Penelope Disick's 11th birthday trip to Kauai, Hawaii.

"Still beaming with joy from the l week I had taking 7 girls to Hawaii to celebrate my daughter's birthday," Kourtney wrote on Instagram. "Beyond grateful for memories that will last a lifetime. Pure magic."

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Sun's Out, Bump's Out

Kourtney Kardashian, pregnant with her and husband Travis Barker's first child together, catches some rays.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Twinning

Kourtney Kardashian and her daughter showcases similar styles.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Roasting Marshmallows

The group enjoys some sweet treats.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Taking a Dip

The group enjoys splashing in the ocean.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Ladies Who Lunch

The birthday girl sits down for a midday meal.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Think Pink

Kourtney showcases her baby bump in a pink cut-out dress.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
This Stuff Is Bananas

Kourtney enjoys a sweet treat.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Animal Instinct

The Lemme founder showcases her baby bump in a leopard-print bikini.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Floating Along

Kourtney floats in the sea.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Bumpin' Along

The pregnant Kardashians star showcases her baby bump in a black cut-out swimsuit.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Nature!

Kourtney Kardashian shared this pic of the gorgeous view from their resort.

