Liev Schreiber Welcomes Third Baby, His First With Girlfriend Taylor Neisen

Liev Schreiber is liev-ing the dad life.

The Ray Donovan star and girlfriend Taylor Neisen welcomed their first baby together, a daughter named Hazel Bee, he shared on Instagram Sept. 13.

"So happy that Hazel Bee is finally here," Liev wrote. "She arrived early in the morning of August 27th and has been a dream every day since."

The 55-year-old added, "Mom and baby are both super happy and healthy. Thanks to all for the love and support."

The couple was first linked in 2017, when they were spotted out in New York City together. Since then, they've made a handful of red carpet appearances together, the latest being Ali Forney Center's A Place at the Table Gala in May. At the charity event, Taylor showed off her growing baby bump in a strapless purple gown.

Their new addition comes nearly three months after Liev's ex Naomi Watts—with whom he shares sons Kai, 14, and Sasha, 16—tied the knot with Billy Crudup at a Manhattan courthouse. For the occasion, the Mullholland Drive actress wore embroidered bridal gown by Oscar de la Renta, while her groom donned a navy blue suit with a white button-down.