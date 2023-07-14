Gigi Hadid Is the Girl With the Dragon Tattoo After Debuting Massive New Ink

Watch : Gigi Hadid & Khai Enjoy Mother-Daughter Beach Time

Gigi Hadid's latest girls' trip has taken a fiery turn.

The supermodel recently debuted a massive dragon tattoo covering her upper-thigh, sharing snapshots of the new body art on July 14.

Wearing a coral-printed bikini, Gigi cheekily showed off the dragon tattoo—an elaborate, black-ink creation complete with talons and a swirling tail—on Instagram. She captioned the picture alongside a dragon emoji, "mornin!"

It's unclear if the body ink is permanent or a temporary tattoo.

Gigi gave a closer look at dragon tattoo on her Instagram Stories, reposting an image from friend and multi-media artist Alana O'Herlihy's account. The picture showed the 28-year-old clad in a sunshine yellow swimsuit, with the body ink bouncing off light from the sun.

"Tattoos #onagirlstrip," Alana wrote, with Gigi adding, "Am I in my girl w the dragon tattoo era ?!"

Gigi—who shares daughter Khai, 2, with ex Zayn Malik—received lots of love in the comments, including from fellow model Candice Swanepoel, who wrote, "Princess mama."