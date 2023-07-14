Gigi Hadid Is the Girl With the Dragon Tattoo After Debuting Massive New Ink

Gigi Hadid's latest girls' trip has taken a fiery turn.
The supermodel recently debuted a massive dragon tattoo covering her upper-thigh, sharing snapshots of the new body art on July 14.
Wearing a coral-printed bikini, Gigi cheekily showed off the dragon tattoo—an elaborate, black-ink creation complete with talons and a swirling tail—on Instagram. She captioned the picture alongside a dragon emoji, "mornin!"
It's unclear if the body ink is permanent or a temporary tattoo.
Gigi gave a closer look at dragon tattoo on her Instagram Stories, reposting an image from friend and multi-media artist Alana O'Herlihy's account. The picture showed the 28-year-old clad in a sunshine yellow swimsuit, with the body ink bouncing off light from the sun.
"Tattoos #onagirlstrip," Alana wrote, with Gigi adding, "Am I in my girl w the dragon tattoo era ?!"
Gigi—who shares daughter Khai, 2, with ex Zayn Malik—received lots of love in the comments, including from fellow model Candice Swanepoel, who wrote, "Princess mama."
TikToker Alix Earle aptly dropped three fire emojis, while fashion designer Harris Reed chimed in, "Absolute beauty."
As for what else Gigi has been up to her on her trip with Alana and influencer friend Leah McCarthy? Dancing in TikToks, taking in the oceanside views and basking in the sun with Leah, who also sported a series of similar dragon tattoos on her arm.
Gigi has also enjoyed a dip in the water, captioning a photo, "What designer makes this noodle? Wrong answers only."
And her latest ink is just the cherry-on-top of an exciting getaway. For more celebrities rocking their body art, keep scrolling.