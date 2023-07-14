Maralee Nichols Shares Glimpse Inside Adventures With Her and Tristan Thompson's Son Theo

Watch : Maralee Nichols Says Tristan Thompson Hasn't Met Son

The elephant in the room? Tristan Thompson's third child is growing up fast.

Theo, 19 months, was seen in new pictures enjoying a day at the San Diego Zoo with mom Maralee Nichols. On July 14, the influencer shared photos of their visit, including sweet pics of them checking out an elephant enclosure. "Adventures with Theo," she wrote on Instagram. "No place I'd rather be."

In the pics, the little boy wore a white T-shirt, blue denim shorts, a blue bucket hat and Nike sneakers to their outing.

The zoo was not the only spot the mother-son duo visited recently. Maralee also posted a photo of herself pushing Theo on a swing in a playground near a beach.

She gave birth to the boy in December 2021, months after filing a paternity suit against Tristan, which revealed the news that he had fathered a child while dating Khloe. In January 2022, after it was established that the basketball star is the boy's father, he issued a statement of apology to the Kardashians star.