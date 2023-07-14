This Secret About Timothée Chalamet’s Willy Wonka Casting Proves He Had a Golden Ticket

Call Timothée Chalamet by this name: a triple threat.
Director Paul King recently revealed that the Dune actor didn't have to audition to land the starring role of Willy Wonka in upcoming musical film Wonka, which traces the backstory of the chocolate mogul. In fact, King revealed Chalamet's golden ticket stemmed from his singing and dancing talents.
"It was a straight offer because he's great and he was the only person in my mind who could do it," King told Rolling Stone in an interview published July 11. "But because he's Timothée Chalamet and his life is so absurd, his high school musical performances are on YouTube and have hundreds of thousands of views."
The performances in question? Videos of the then-teenage King star belting out songs from Sweet Charity during a performance at his Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School.
"So I knew from stanning for Timmy Chalamet that he could sing and dance really well," King added. "And I knew that was in his arsenal, but I didn't know how good he was. When I spoke to him he was quite keen."
But singing isn't the only ability on Chalamet's résumé, as King explained, "He'd done tap dancing in high school and he was like, ‘I'd quite like to show people I can do that.'"
Fans got to see the first look at the 27-year-old's transformation into the fictitious Wonka Chocolate Factory founder—based on the character from Roald Dahl's classic children's novel—in a newly-released trailer on July 11.
Wonka hits theaters Dec. 15. In the meantime, keep scrolling to read about other actors' shocking audition stories over the years.