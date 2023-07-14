Josh Hartnett and Wife Tamsin Egerton Step Out for First Red Carpet Date Night in Over a Year

Josh Hartnett and wife Tamsin Egerton stunned in elegant looks at the U.K. premiere of Oppenheimer, the couple's first red carpet since June 2022.

By Angie Orellana Hernandez Jul 14, 2023 2:14 AMTags
Josh HartnettCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Celeb Couples Full of Fireworks

Josh Hartnett and wife Tamsin Egerton stepped out in a big way for a rare date night.

The couple—who share three children—were hand-in-hand at the U.K. premiere of Oppenheimer—their first big outing in a year.

For the red carpet event, Tamsin, 34, wore a long-sleeved, flower-printed maxi dress that flowed in the wind, while Josh, 44, donned a gray suit with a color-coordinating undershirt that had a few buttons popped for a casual vibe.

The pair posed next to each other throughout the premiere, with the British actress at one point resting her hand against Josh's chest as they smiled for photos.

The Pearl Harbor alum's last public outing with the Camelot star was in June 2022, when they stopped at the Filming Italy 2022 event in Santa Margherita di Pula, Italy. A year prior to that, Josh quietly tied the knot with Tamsin in a private ceremony at London's The Old Marylebone Town Hall.

photos
Movie Premieres: Red Carpets and Parties!

Josh has kept a low profile since the mid-2000s following a series of blockbuster hits—including Lucky Number Slevin, Black Hawk Down and 30 Days of Night—in the early 2000s. He previously revealed in 2021 that his decision to keep "Hollywood at bay" was "the best thing for my mental health and my career."

John Phillips/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Lisa Marie Presley’s Cause of Death Revealed

2

Selena Quintanilla's Husband Chris Perez Reunites With Her Family

3

Botched Docs Face an Amputation in Shocking Season 8 Trailer

According to Josh, he also stepped away to pursue more artistic roles.

"Luckily, I think I hit onto it early on," he told Australia's Channel Seven via Daily Mail. "It's about creating a good home life and being able to do things that are wild and wonderful like making films, which is such a privilege."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Lisa Marie Presley’s Cause of Death Revealed

2

Selena Quintanilla's Husband Chris Perez Reunites With Her Family

3

Botched Docs Face an Amputation in Shocking Season 8 Trailer

4

Lisa Marie Presley’s Autopsy Shares New Details on Weight Loss Surgery

5

Khloe Kardashian Defends Blac Chyna From "Twisted" Parenting Narrative