Josh Hartnett and Wife Tamsin Egerton Step Out for First Red Carpet Date Night in Over a Year

Josh Hartnett and wife Tamsin Egerton stepped out in a big way for a rare date night.

The couple—who share three children—were hand-in-hand at the U.K. premiere of Oppenheimer—their first big outing in a year.

For the red carpet event, Tamsin, 34, wore a long-sleeved, flower-printed maxi dress that flowed in the wind, while Josh, 44, donned a gray suit with a color-coordinating undershirt that had a few buttons popped for a casual vibe.

The pair posed next to each other throughout the premiere, with the British actress at one point resting her hand against Josh's chest as they smiled for photos.

The Pearl Harbor alum's last public outing with the Camelot star was in June 2022, when they stopped at the Filming Italy 2022 event in Santa Margherita di Pula, Italy. A year prior to that, Josh quietly tied the knot with Tamsin in a private ceremony at London's The Old Marylebone Town Hall.