John Cena’s Barbie Role Finally Revealed in Shirtless First Look Photo

Watch : Barbie Premiere: See Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Dua Lipa & More

The first look at John Cena as a Barbie doll has mermaid our day.

The Peacemaker star will play a mermaid—more specifically, a Kenmaid—in the Greta Gerwig-directed project, as seen in a Warner Bros. behind-the-scenes look. And his life in plastic is surely fin-tastic.

As seen in his first photo from set, Cena donned a blue mermaid tail, accompanied by a seashell necklace with a turquoise-colored clam pendant. The shirtless star swapped his signature buzzcut for gorgeous blonde locks, which curled down his shoulders.

"I was blown away with the concept," Cena said in video footage. "I think it's going to be a movie that all audiences enjoy. I think it's going to be a movie that evokes conversation, and I think it's going to be beautifully, visually appealing."

What's more, the WWE icon noted that he's also blown away by the film's plot.