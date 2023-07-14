John Cena’s Barbie Role Finally Revealed in Shirtless First Look Photo

John Cena will play a Mermaid—or a Kenmaid, to be exact—in the upcoming Barbie, which also stars Dua Lipa, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

The first look at John Cena as a Barbie doll has mermaid our day.

The Peacemaker star will play a mermaid—more specifically, a Kenmaid—in the Greta Gerwig-directed project, as seen in a Warner Bros. behind-the-scenes look. And his life in plastic is surely fin-tastic.

As seen in his first photo from set, Cena donned a blue mermaid tail, accompanied by a seashell necklace with a turquoise-colored clam pendant. The shirtless star swapped his signature buzzcut for gorgeous blonde locks, which curled down his shoulders.

"I was blown away with the concept," Cena said in video footage. "I think it's going to be a movie that all audiences enjoy. I think it's going to be a movie that evokes conversation, and I think it's going to be beautifully, visually appealing."

What's more, the WWE icon noted that he's also blown away by the film's plot.

"I think audience will walk away with like a mixed bag of opinions, which I think is the greatest form of entertainment," he added. "When you have one universal feel about a project, it's not that it's bad, but I think that when people can get into fiery debate about something, I think that that's good. I like that versatility."

Warner Bros.

Accompanying Cena in Barbieland is Dua Lipa, who'll play a sparkly pink mermaid. The star-studded cast also includes Margot Robbie as the titular dollar and Ryan Gosling as Ken, along with Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera and more.

Barbie is out in theaters on July 21.

