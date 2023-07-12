Adrienne Bailon-Houghton Reveals How Cheetah Girls Was Almost Very Different

Watch : Raven-Symone REACTS to "The Cheetah Girls" Reunion Ideas!

Throw your hands up if you knew this major Cheetah Girls casting secret.

Adrienne Bailon-Houghton recently opened up about how different the titular girl group in the 2003 Disney Channel Original Movie nearly looked. Recalling the early days working on the film, the E! News co-anchor explained how Beyoncé's younger sister Solange Knowles was originally set to play Aquanetta "Aqua" Walker before being replaced by Kiely Williams.

"I was told that the other girls that were chosen were Raven-Symoné as Galleria, Sabrina Bryan as Dorinda, myself as Chanel, and Solange Knowles as Aqua," Adrienne said on a July 11 episode of the We Said What We Said With Rickey and Denzel podcast. "The character is supposed to be from Houston, Texas. She has the Texas accent, the hot sauce."

She added, "It was supposed to be Solange, and originally she was supposed to be the cast member, and at the last minute, for whatever reason, ended up not doing the film."