Make Your Life Easier With 25 Problem-Solving Products on Sale For Less Than $21 on Prime Day 2023

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Don't let the little things get you down. Instead, you can shop for some affordable problem-solving products that will make your life easier. Don't sleep on these Prime Day 2023 deals.

Instead of throwing out your coffee-stained travel mug, bring it back to life with these cleaning tablets in just 15 minutes. Stop adjusting your bed sheets every night. Use these sheet fasteners to hold them in place and prevent wrinkles. If a small space prevents you from buying an end table, add a cup holder to your couch in an instant. Keep your bag organized with this purse insert. If you get this soap, you won't have to take your rings off every time you wash your hand because this product cleans your hands and shines your jewelry at the same time.

Give yourself a break, and eliminate stress with these problem-solving must-haves.