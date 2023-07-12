Make Your Life Easier With 25 Problem-Solving Products on Sale For Less Than $21 on Prime Day 2023

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Don't let the little things get you down. Instead, you can shop for some affordable problem-solving products that will make your life easier. Don't sleep on these Prime Day 2023 deals.
Instead of throwing out your coffee-stained travel mug, bring it back to life with these cleaning tablets in just 15 minutes. Stop adjusting your bed sheets every night. Use these sheet fasteners to hold them in place and prevent wrinkles. If a small space prevents you from buying an end table, add a cup holder to your couch in an instant. Keep your bag organized with this purse insert. If you get this soap, you won't have to take your rings off every time you wash your hand because this product cleans your hands and shines your jewelry at the same time.
Give yourself a break, and eliminate stress with these problem-solving must-haves.
Prime Day Problem-Solving Product Deals
Sell Out Risk: Pulidiki Cleaning Gel, $6 (originally $13)
Rare Deal: Amazon Smart Plug, $12 (originally $25)
OMYSTYLE Purse Organizer Insert for Handbags
Keep your bag organized with this convenient insert with a bunch of pockets. If you're someone who likes to switch up their bags a lot, keeping everything in this insert makes that change-up even quicker. This item comes in eight sizes and 14 colors. It has 18,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A fan of the product raved, "This is the second one I bought and I will never not have one. It helps keep the inside of your purse organized and clean and there is many colors you can pick from! Every lady that sees me with mine always asks where I bought it and I tell them Amazon!"
Amazon Smart Plug, for home automation, Works with Alexa - A Certified for Humans Device
Turn your plug-in devices into smart devices with these plugs. The Amazon Smart Plugs add voice control to any outlet, which allow you to schedule lights, fans, and appliances to turn on and off. You can even set up your routines via the Alexa app. These smart plugs have 448,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A fan of the product reviewed, "I love this. I have ordered several more. I have multiple lights and lamps in my home hooked up to this. I love that I can control from my phone. If I am traveling, I can turn the lights on and off at random even though I'm not home. Can be programmed from your phone to go on and off at different times. Just like you would if you were home."
Chengu Toothpaste Dispensers- Set of 3
Stop wasting toothpaste because of the difficult tube. Use this tube holder to make sure you use every last bit of toothpaste. This dispenser will make your life so much easier. Each package comes with three toothpaste dispensers in different colors.
This product has 12,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "Very easy to use and work wonders for getting all the toothpaste out of the tube so none of it is wasted."
Hoan The Original Bagel Guillotine Universal Slicer
I have had this bagel slicer since high school. I got it after accidentally slicing my finger. It is so easy to use and I love it to slice rolls as well. It's a time-saver and a safer way to slice bagels. Amazon has this in four colors. It has 17,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Tweexy Wearable Nail Polish Holder Ring
If you struggle to give yourself a manicure, you need this nail polish ring holder. It fits any size bottle and it makes painting your nails and toes so much easier. It comes in 23 colors and it has 15,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A shopper reviewed, "Nail polish wearers rejoice!!! Not only is this a great little product, but it comes in so many different colors too! It is so easy to use, and is extremely helpful when you're polishing your nails. I like that it doesn't have any sharpness to it and that it goes on 2 fingers to make it sturdy."
Another said, "I know this is designed for nail polish, but a lot of crafters use it for weeding vinyl crafts. Either way, it works perfectly. Would definitely recommend!"
Watruer Sofa Cup Holder
If you are living in a small space without room for an end table, turn the arm of your couch or chair into a tray with this handy clip-on gadget. It's designed to be a cup holder, but you can also use this for your remote, phone, snacks, or bottles. It's easy to adjust and it can fit any size sofa arm with ease. It comes in four colors.
A shopper said, "With no room on the side of our sofa, I frequently placed my cup on the floor, causing multiple spills. That is , until I got this cup holder!! Fits on the sofa arm, heavy duty and secure, I love this thing! I now have a place to hold my drink, hot or cold without spillage. I will likely purchase another one for the other arm of the sofa!!"
Another reviewed, "This works perfectly! It's nice and heavy with a non-slip rubber that makes it topple proof also it has a removable inner piece to accommodate different size cups or cans. Very well made product and easy to clean."
Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer and Pasta Strainer- Adjustable Silicone Clip On Strainer for Pots, Pans, and Bowls
If you're preparing dinner on your own, you appreciate the little things that make it easier for you. Snap this strainer onto your pots, pans, and bowls to take the strain out of straining. It's efficient, non-stick, and it takes up less storage space in your cabinets or on your counter. Amazon has this in five colors and it has 23,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
An Amazon shopper raved, "This is a real convenient time saver. Not only do I have one less thing to wash after dinner (a strainer) but the convenience of being able to simply snap this on to any pot is great! The mounting clips are robust and hold like crazy. The product works exactly as described and has made my pasta nights a breeze. I am a chef, so I use this almost every day and I highly recommend this attachment. Great invention!"
Click & Carry Grocery Bag Carrier as Seen on Shark Tank
Attention all shoppaholics and over-packers. This is just what you need. The Shark Tank-famous Click & Carry makes it comfortable and easy to carry multiple bags. Just put this on your shoulder. It can hold up to 80 pounds, according to the brand. Also use this to carry dog leashes, dry cleaning, construction pails, and ski boots. Amazon has this in seven colors. It has 3,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A fan of the product reviewed, " I shop for groceries every week, and I am the one that loves to make one trip with all my bags in my hand. LOL. Afterward, I have sore shoulders, arms, hands and fingers because the plastic cuts into my body due to the heavy items in the bag. I love love the Click & Carry because now I can load up my groceries and easily put them on my shoulder, which gives me even distribution. I know Click & Carry is also saving me from back and shoulder issues. And guess what...no more sore fingers and hands and arms. Everyone needs to get one if you carry heavy items every week. You will love the support it gives whether you carry items in your hands or put heavy items on your shoulder ...there is a nice support cushion on the handle that makes it more comfortable."
The Spatty & Spatty Daddy, Last Drop Spatula, Two Piece Set
Here's another Shark Tank favorite. Use this simple tool to make sure you use every last drop of product, from makeup to skincare to condiments. According to the brand, Spatty helps you get up to 25% more product from containers that are running low. It has 2,400+ 5-stat Amazon reviews.
An Amazon shopper said, "I spend a lot on skin care products, and if it's in a tube or pump bottle, you are leaving as much as a week's worth of lotion at the bottom of the container! This $10 product will pay for itself in no time!!! I don't know what took me so long to get it!! So much better than the cocktail stir stick that I've been using."
Home Techpro Rug Pad Gripper, Non Slip Washable Grippers for Rug- Set of 4
Adjusting the rugs in your home multiple times a day is nothing short of annoying. Save yourself some aggravation with this simple solution. These rug pad grippers prevent them from slipping and curling up. This four-pack has 37,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A shopper said, "I have purchased these little gems several times. They are the only thing that works to keep rugs in place, yet you can easily pick up the rug to clean the floors. I've even washed rugs with the pads still on them (accidental) and they still worked great after. Similar pads I've tried in the past only stuck to the floor or the rug but not BOTH, which is what is required. I love being able to easily adjust the rugs and they stay put. It reduces trip hazards in your home, especially in the kitchen and bath areas. I've used these on large area rugs as well as throw rugs. I'm only using these now and moving forward. You will not regret this purchase. Worth every cent."
Rejuvenate New Improved Colors Wood Furniture & Floor Repair Markers
If attempts to clean wood floors, cabinets, and furniture haven't worked, use these wood repair markers to cover up scratches, scuffs, and damage. This set comes with six colors: maple, oak, cherry, walnut, mahogany and espresso. You can even create custom-blended shades by mixing up the colors to get a great match for your needs.
These markers have 10,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper remarking, "My dresser, although only a few years old had many small scratches. The Rejuvenate walnut pen covered the scratches on the dresser really well. And the look is completely different, almost like new again."
Another shopper said, "Awesome buy. I don't know how I lived without these. I love thrift shopping and I find lots of great deals on furniture from second stores but they usually have some bumps and knicks in the paint. These markers are life changing. I have renewed my furniture and I absolutely love these markers. Highly recommend. They have several different colors in the pack and hide those tiny imperfections with little to no effort. Do yourself a favor and buy these markers and make your furniture look brand new again."
Meyuewal 5-in-1 Jar Opener
This one is an E! Shopping Editor favorite. Stop struggling to open up jars. This can be used to open different size jars and bottle tops with ease. It has 8,500+ 5-star reviews and it comes in 11 colors.
A shopper said, "I bought this for my mother in law who had wrist surgery, but now we all use it because it works great (and it is kinda fun to use)."
Another reviewed, "The bottle and jar opener are indispensable if you have weak hands or painful arthritis. I use the small opener for soda bottles that are too tight. The jar opener is great for spaghetti sauce and other bottles. I recommend this product."
Esky Wireless RF Item Locator, 1 Transmitter with 4 Receivers
If you misplace your keys all the time, this may be the solution that you need. This 4-in-1 wireless item locator is so simple to use and saves you some time looking for your belongings. You can even put one on of these in your wallet or on a pet's collar.
This product has 7,300+ 5-star reviews, with one shopper sharing, "I was skeptical about these working because they were priced so reasonably. I'm shocked. They work great, good clear beeping sound from the fob. Remote is light weight and easy to store. I'm impressed and will be buying as gifts for some of my family members at Christmas."
MyHomeBody Soap Pocket Exfoliating Soap Saver Pouch- 2 Pack
If you don't want to waste those little bits of leftover soap that are tough to youse, put them in one of these little soap bags that works as a body scrubber/ exfoliator. You can even put a whole bar of soap in one of these to turn it into an exfoliating product. No more wasted soap and an effective exfoliation, what more could you want?
This product has 4,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one customer sharing, "I love the fact that I can use every bar of soap to the last piece by putting in this soap pocket and lathering it up."
Another shopper raved, "This product is amazing! The lather is very impressive, and the exfoliation is more than satisfying. Also, the pouch is decently large, so it can definitely hold thick bars, and the soap saver dishes are very good at their job."
Did You Feed the Dog? Mountable Tracker Device
Don't stress out trying to remember if you fed your pet. This is the helpful reminder that you need. This also comes through for people with roommates or those who share pet responsibilities with a family member. This is a great way to keep track of your pet's feeding schedule. It has 15,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews. This simple reminder also comes with additional phrases:
- Did You Brush Your Teeth?
- Did You Feed The Cat?
- Did You Feed The Fish?
- Did You Medicate The Dog?
- Did You Take Your Pills?
Pulidiki Cleaning Gel for Car, Keyboard, Cameras
You don't want to cause water damage with your favorite electronics, but you do want to keep them clean, of course. This cleaning gel is a total game-changer. Use it to clean your keyboard, printer, cell phone, calculator, TV remote and furniture, car vents, dashboard vents, gear shifts, knobs, door handles, and air vents. It has 39,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A shopper raved, "UNBELIEVABLE. This stuff cleans where no other tool or crevice cleaner can go. Only one word is good enough for this product, FANTASTIC! In fact, I am buying another can to use around my house. The can sets perfectly in the center console cup holder for easy use. This product is habit forming. Dab here and dab there for a dust free car or whatever. Dust on a keyboard does not stand a chance. Great product."
Sauberkugel- The Clean Ball Keep your Bags Clean
Keep this in your handbag, totebag, backpack or carry-on as an effortless way to keep them clean. The ball rolls around your bag and picks up dirt, dust, and crumbs. It comes in three colors and it has 2,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A shopper said, "You never realize how many crumbs and odds and ends you have bumping around your purse until you throw one of these little guys in and forget about it for a month. Even better if you're a mom and have grubby littles hands touching your stuff all of the time!"
Another admitted, "I keep seeing this thing everywhere. So I decided to try it, thinking it wouldn't really work, how could it? But it does! I empty my bag, throw it in, shake it around and BOOM! All the little dust & crumbs or whatever they are stuck to the ball. Very easy to clean too, run it under water, done! Glad I took a chance, this thing is great."
Bestland Hair Finishing Stick
This hair finishing stick is a must-have to get a sleek look and tame baby hairs. It takes your bun or ponytail to the next level. It's so simple and easy to use. It has 16,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A fan of the product raved, "This actually smooths the baby hairs on my head down and keeps them down. This is second one I have bought, absolutely worth it."
Another shopper insisted, "RUN DON'T WALK TO BUY THIS HAIR STICK!! I have the frizziest hair known to man and when I used this stick, I kept the frizz and the fly-always down and made my hair so smooth!! Love this product!"
More of Me to Love Super Soft, Sweat Wick Bra Liner- Set of 3
Wick sweat away with these bra liners made from a bamboo and cotton blend. These help you stay comfortable and prevent sweat from soaking through your shirt. They're gentle on your skin and they have 2,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
An Amazon shopper reviewed, "Very comfortable, can't believe it took me so long to find something like this! Easily slips under bras & sports bras. Soft and absorbs sweat well! If you're working out, it can absorb a lot, so make sure to change out. I love them for summer (especially humid climates) as they help with sweat so much! They do not rub/chafe or cause you to break out. Will definitely be buying more!"
Foloda Bed Sheet Fasteners- Set of 4
Prevent your sheets from slipping throughout the night with these easy-to-use fasteners. They also keep your sheets from wrinkling.
These fasteners have 12,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper writing, "This is a 'why didn't I think of that' product that is a game changer for those who loathe wrinkled fitted sheets after tossing and turning in bed. It seems petty and very 1st world problemish, but, there's nothing like having a smooth, fitted sheet to lay on all night and into the morning. It's also a cinch to make up the bed now since I don't have to lift my heavy ass mattress to tuck/tighten those pesky corners."
Another reviewed, "These definitely work. I always have an issue with sheets popping off and these really keep that frustration away. Love them."
Avarelle Pimple Patches (40 Count) Hydrocolloid Acne Cover Patches
Diminish the size of your pimples and get rid of them with these hydrocolloid patches. Leave them on for a few hours or put them on before bed and you'll see all the gunk that came out of your zits. This set has 48,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A shopper reviewed, "It makes your cystic acne disappear in three days. It won't let the pimple get inflamed or red. I used it in two deep pimples I had thinking it wouldn't work and was amazed for the results. I believe the other extra Ingredients do the trick."
Furniture Moving Kit (16 Piece) for Carpeted and Hard Floor Surfaces
These furniture sliders make it so much easier to move furniture. These are great if you want to switch up the layout of your room, you're moving to a new place, or if you just want to move your furniture over to clean.
These sliders have 9,300+ 5-star reviews, with one shopper sharing, "I got these to swap furniture between rooms and they worked amazing! Moved 7 full bookcases across a 2,000 sq ft house 2x and they still held up to the abuse! I love the felt discs as they also double as a shim to balance the furniture once it's in place. 5 STARS!!!"
Another Amazon customer said, "Rearranging furniture is easy. I keep gliders attached to my dining room table, living room chairs and sofa legs to make cleaning under and around quick and easy. I am able ro rearrange my entire room by myself in a snap. Love this product!"
Bottle Bright Bottle Cleaning Tablets
Cleaning out water bottles and travel mugs can be difficult. These tabs will make cleaning so much easier and they are an E! Shopping Editor favorite. Put them warm water and let them sit in there for at least 15 minutes. Sometimes, I will let the solution sit overnight to get rid of some major tea and coffee stains.
This game-changing product has 24,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper writing, "I can not say enough good things about this product- recommend from a friend. I left one of my favorite water bottles in the car with coffee in it. It had rolled under the seat and had been there for months - I figured I would try this before throwing it away. I followed the warm water - tab in- wait 30 minutes- it's like new! No coffee smell left - five gold stars for this product-I highly recommend this!"
Another said, "My husband said that I should throw away my old Hydroflask he bought me quite a few years ago for Christmas because it was almost black inside. It's had years of tea stains built up. I heard these were good and they did not disappoint! 30 minutes and it looks brand new inside! Amazing product!!"
Secura Electric Wine Opener
Opening wine can get tricky. Avoid that frustration and just get to the good part with this automatic, cordless wine opener. It has 27,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews, it's an E! Shopping Editor favorite, and a holiday hosting essential.
A shopper said, "This electric cork puller is easy to use for anyone but a godsend for persons with arthritic hands. I have had it for a year or so and it has functioned flawlessly. The rechargeable battery pack has so far shown no signs of giving out."
