Zayn Malik's Call Her Daddy Bombshells: Gigi Hadid Relationship, Yolanda Hadid Dispute & More

Who needs pillow talk? Zayn Malik is sharing a rare look at his life with the world.
The "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" singer appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast and opened up about everything from co-parenting with ex Gigi Hadid (they share 2-year-old daughter Khai) to the 2021 dispute with her mom, Yolanda Hadid.
But that's not all, as he also reflected on his decision to leave One Direction in 2015 and embark on his solo career. And though he's taking some time away from the spotlight, Zayn noted he's facing a new direction in life. And it's one that fans will definitely take notice of moving forward.
"They're going to see me a lot more," he told host Alex Cooper during the July 12 episode. "And I want them to know that across the board I've kind of had a full mental re-haul and in the best way."
Read on for all the bombshells from Zayn's rare interview.