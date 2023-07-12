Why Emily Blunt Is Taking a Year Off From Acting

Watch : Matt Damon & Emily Blunt Reveal Their Daughters' CLOSE Bond

Emily Blunt is temporarily turning her Hollywood presence into a quiet place.

After all, the Jungle Cruise star said she's briefly stepping away from acting to spend time with her daughters Hazel, 9, and Violet, 7, both of who she shares with husband John Krasinski.

"This year, I'm not working," Emily shared on the July 10 episode of iHeartPodcast's Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi podcast. "I worked quite a bit last year, and my oldest baby is nine, so we're in the last year of single digits."

Emily explained it was crucial for her to attend to her children's needs—no matter how big or small the occasion.

"I just feel there are cornerstones to their day that are so important when they're little," the actress continued. "And it's, ‘Will you wake me up? Will you take me to school? Will you pick me up? Will you put me to bed?' And I just need to be there for all of them for a good stretch. And I just felt that in my bones."