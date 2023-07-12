ESPYS 2023 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Huddle up to see sports stars serve fashionable looks on the red carpet at the 2023 ESPYS, where Patrick Mahomes, Mikaela Shiffrin, Lionel Messi and more stars are nominated for an award.

It's game time. 

The 2023 ESPYS are taking place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on July 12. And before the sports stars take the field for the ceremony, they're scoring some love with their fashionable looks on the red carpet.

Of course, many of the nominees are hoping to take home a win tonight, too. Patrick Mahomes, Mikaela Shiffrin, Lionel Messi, LeBron James and A'ja Wilson are just a few of the athletes in the running for an accolade. However, ESPN has already gotten the ball rolling by revealing the winners in a few categories. 

The U.S. Women's National Soccer Team will be honored with the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage for their fight for equal pay, and the Buffalo Bills training staff is being recognized with the Pat Tillman Award for Service for the life-saving medical attention they provided Damar Hamlin.

In addition, Chicago White Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks—who returned to the mound in May after battling Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and being declared cancer-free—is receiving the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance.

Several artists are also stepping up to the plate to perform, including Lil Wayne and H.E.R. And the action doesn't stop there. Dwyane Wade, Sue Bird, Travis Kelce plus Eli and Peyton Manning will serve as presenters.

As the night kicks off, keep reading to see all the big names on the red carpet.

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Damar Hamlin

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Shawn Johnson & Andrew East

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Nikki Garcia

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Brie Garcia

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Braxton Berrios & Alix Earle

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes & Brittany Mahomes

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Quavo

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

H.E.R.

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Lolo Jones

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Marlene Wilkerson & Kyrie Irving

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Mikaela Shiffrin

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Tiffany Haddish

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Coco Jones

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Terrell Owens

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Lakiha Spicer & Mike Tyson

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Hasan Minhaj

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Angel Reese

In Nadine Merabi.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Ego Nwodim

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Skylar Diggins-Smith

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Hannah Storm

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Zach Miller & Amy Purdy

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Heidi Gardner

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Bianca Belair & Montez Ford

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lil Rel Howery & Dannella Lane

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Chari Hawkins

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Paul Walter Hauser & Amy Boland Hauser

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Christen Press & Tobin Heath

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Hanna Cavinder & Haley Cavinder

In Nadine Merabi.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ben Weyand & Nastia Liukin

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Jessica Long

