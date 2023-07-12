ESPYS 2023 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Watch : ESPY Awards 2022 Fashion: Ciara, Stephen Curry & More

It's game time.

The 2023 ESPYS are taking place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on July 12. And before the sports stars take the field for the ceremony, they're scoring some love with their fashionable looks on the red carpet.

Of course, many of the nominees are hoping to take home a win tonight, too. Patrick Mahomes, Mikaela Shiffrin, Lionel Messi, LeBron James and A'ja Wilson are just a few of the athletes in the running for an accolade. However, ESPN has already gotten the ball rolling by revealing the winners in a few categories.

The U.S. Women's National Soccer Team will be honored with the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage for their fight for equal pay, and the Buffalo Bills training staff is being recognized with the Pat Tillman Award for Service for the life-saving medical attention they provided Damar Hamlin.

In addition, Chicago White Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks—who returned to the mound in May after battling Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and being declared cancer-free—is receiving the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance.