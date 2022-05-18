U.S. Soccer Makes Historic Agreement With Men and Women Players for Equal Pay

Watch : Venus Williams Talks Gender Inequity on Equal Pay Day

The U.S. Soccer Federation has scored its most important goal yet.

On May 18, the Federation, the U.S. Women's National Team Players Association (USWNTPA) and the U.S. National Soccer Team Players Association (USNSTPA) settled on historic collective bargaining agreements (CBAs) that achieve equal pay for international men and women players.

"The two CBAs, which run through 2028, achieve equal pay through identical economic terms," a statement, posted to the USA Soccer website, read. "These economic terms include identical compensation for all competitions, including the FIFA World Cup, and the introduction of the same commercial revenue sharing mechanism for both teams. The agreements will ensure that U.S. Soccer's Senior National Team players remain among the highest paid in the world."

U.S. Soccer will now become the first federation in the world to equalize FIFA World Cup prize money awarded to the U.S. Men and Women's National Teams for partaking in their own World Cups.