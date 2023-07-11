Raven-Symoné Reveals How She Really Feels About the Ozempic Craze

Watch : Raven-Symone Gets Real About Dating NDAs & Best Podcast Ever

Raven-Symoné is weighing in on the conversation surrounding Ozempic.

The That's So Raven alum candidly shared how she feels about people using the Type 2 diabetes medication for the purpose of losing weight.

"I have pre-diabetes and diabetes in my family," the 37-year-old told E! News' Francesca Amiker. "If I'm not careful with my intake with types of foods, I am more susceptible to getting diabetes. So, I think it's very important we understand certain medications are made for certain people—and to not take that away just for glamazon purposes."

Last August, the FDA logged a reported shortage of Ozempic due to due increased demand for it. As Raven put it, "Do what you gotta do, just make sure you save the medication for the people who actually need it."

The former Disney Channel star also offered words of wisdom when it comes to loving the skin you're in, sharing her daily mantra: "'I'm the greatest of all time. I'm the best.'"