Raven-Symoné Reveals How She Really Feels About the Ozempic Craze

Raven-Symoné is weighing in on the conversation surrounding Ozempic.
The That's So Raven alum candidly shared how she feels about people using the Type 2 diabetes medication for the purpose of losing weight.
"I have pre-diabetes and diabetes in my family," the 37-year-old told E! News' Francesca Amiker. "If I'm not careful with my intake with types of foods, I am more susceptible to getting diabetes. So, I think it's very important we understand certain medications are made for certain people—and to not take that away just for glamazon purposes."
Last August, the FDA logged a reported shortage of Ozempic due to due increased demand for it. As Raven put it, "Do what you gotta do, just make sure you save the medication for the people who actually need it."
The former Disney Channel star also offered words of wisdom when it comes to loving the skin you're in, sharing her daily mantra: "'I'm the greatest of all time. I'm the best.'"
This reminder has helped her exude confidence from the inside out.
"It's hard to have, but it is a mentality that you have to nourish and that your parents have to nourish as well," she explained. "And if you don't have that self-confidence, it will crumble other parts of your life. It will fester like a really bad blister. It's hard to maintain it and hard to grow it as an adult, but I think anything is possible if you really set your mind to it."
Raven's wife Miranda Pearman-Maday, who she launched the Best Podcast Ever podcast with on July 10, also shared her secret to feeling self-assured.
"For me, confidence goes hand-in-hand with estimable acts," Miranda told E!. "If I have a goal and I set out and complete that goal, that helps build my self-esteem, which then makes me feel more confident, more capable."
Being able to celebrate the big and small wins, Miranda pointed out, has the power to transform your mood.
"It's the building blocks that help you feel more grounded and secure in yourself or proud of yourself," she continued. "All of a sudden, you're like look at me. I woke up like this."
