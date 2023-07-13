Remembering Cory Monteith 10 Years After His Untimely Death

On July 13, 2013, Glee's Cory Monteith was found dead in his Vancouver hotel room. Ten years later, his friends, family and co-stars continue to honor his legacy with touching tributes.

GleeCory Monteith
It is a tragedy that still shocks fans today. 

Ten years ago, on July 13, 2013, Glee's breakout star Cory Monteith was found unresponsive at the Fairmont Pacific Hotel in Vancouver. His cause of death was later revealed to be from mixed drug toxicity, with heroin and alcohol found in his system. He was 31 years old.

Just one month after his untimely passing, the Fox hit filmed a tribute episode title "The Quarterback," which ultimately aired in October of that year. 

"It's an episode I was able to watch once," creator Ryan Murphy said, noting that after Monteith's death a sense of joy had vanished from Glee's set. "And I never looked at it again."

Lea Michele—Monteith's girlfriend at the time of his death—understands that pain. In fact, she's never seen the episode. "I think if I don't watch it," she previously shared, "it just kind of feels like Finn is still there."

photos
Cory Monteith: Finn Hudson's Best Glee Lines

And in her heart, he lives on. Back in 2016, she made his legacy permanent with a number five tattoo, which represents his character Finn's football jersey.

George Pimentel/WireImage

"There is an empowerment that comes with grief—at some point you find it," the actress previously shared. "It's very hard but you will find it, and I think at a certain point you can choose to sort of fall from this or you can choose to rise. And that's what I'm just trying to do my best for him, because I know that that's what he would have [wanted]."

Keep honoring Monteith's legacy by looking back on his life in pictures below... 

Michael Kovac/WireImage
RIP

Glee star Cory Monteith was found dead on July 13, 2023 in Vancouver. The actor leaves behind countless fans who celebrated both his acting and music career.

FameFlynet
Rocking Out

The actor plays with his band Bonnie Dune in Vancouver in 2011.

AP Photo/Matt Sayles
Suit & Tie

He attends the 2010 Golden Globes.

James Devaney/FilmMagic
Sealed With a Kiss

Monteith and girlfriend Lea Michele sneak in a kiss as the 2012 NHL playoffs.

Courtesy: Kevin Parry for Paley Center for Media/Samsung Galaxy
Three of a Kind

Darren Criss, Chord Overstreet and Monteith stick together at 2013 Paleyfest in Beverly Hills.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
All Dressed Up

The actor shines at the premiere of Glee The 3D Concert Movie in Los Angeles.

FOX Image Collection via Getty Images
Fond Farewell

Monteith's Finn and his fellow Gleeks say farewell to Michele's Rachel as she heads to New York City in the 2012 episode "Goodbye."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Red Carpet Laughs

The couple share a giggle at the premiere of American Horror Story: Asylum in Hollywood.

AKM-GSI
Go Team

They cheer on the Vancouver Canucks as they take on the San Jose Sharks during the 2013 NHL Playoffs.

All Smiles

Monteith and Michele enjoy the Do Something Awards in 2012.

Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Chrysalis
Black Tie

The couple share a smile as they arrive at the 2013 Chrysalis Butterfly Ball in Los Angeles.

FOX Image Collection via Getty Images
Showmance

Monteith and Michele take the stage in the series premiere of Glee.

