See Timothée Chalamet Transform Into Willy Wonka in First Wonka Movie Trailer

Watch : Timothee Chalamet REVEALS Leonardo DiCaprio's Career Advice

Timothée Chalamet most certainly scored the golden ticket with this one.

The highly anticipated trailer for the movie Wonka dropped July 11, giving fans a glimpse at the 27-year-old stepping into the titular role as the beloved Roald Dahl character alongside actor Hugh Grant, who portrays a dancing Oompa-Loompa.

According to Warner Bros., Wonka—which is set for release on Dec. 15—"tells the wondrous story of how the world's greatest inventor, magician and chocolate-maker became the beloved Willy Wonka we know today."

Back in 2021, the actor posted the first photo of himself as Willy Wonka, sparking a buzz on the internet over his transformation. Quoting Gene Wilder's Wonka character from the 1971 musical movie Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, Timothée captioned a picture of himself decked out in crimson velvet and a top hat, "The suspense is terrible. I hope it will last ..."

He added, "WONKA," alongside a factory and chocolate bar emoji.

The snap sent social media into a frenzy, as one user tweeted, "In this one, Wonka f--ks," while another wrote, "Timothée Chalamet as Willy Wonka if Willy Wonka made the Forbes 30 under 30."