See Timothée Chalamet Transform Into Willy Wonka in First Wonka Movie Trailer

Timothée Chalamet most certainly scored the golden ticket with this one.
The highly anticipated trailer for the movie Wonka dropped July 11, giving fans a glimpse at the 27-year-old stepping into the titular role as the beloved Roald Dahl character alongside actor Hugh Grant, who portrays a dancing Oompa-Loompa.
According to Warner Bros., Wonka—which is set for release on Dec. 15—"tells the wondrous story of how the world's greatest inventor, magician and chocolate-maker became the beloved Willy Wonka we know today."
Back in 2021, the actor posted the first photo of himself as Willy Wonka, sparking a buzz on the internet over his transformation. Quoting Gene Wilder's Wonka character from the 1971 musical movie Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, Timothée captioned a picture of himself decked out in crimson velvet and a top hat, "The suspense is terrible. I hope it will last ..."
He added, "WONKA," alongside a factory and chocolate bar emoji.
The snap sent social media into a frenzy, as one user tweeted, "In this one, Wonka f--ks," while another wrote, "Timothée Chalamet as Willy Wonka if Willy Wonka made the Forbes 30 under 30."
A follow-up tweet echoed the sentiment, reading, "Definitely different, but I respect a fine looking British look."
Wonka will be the third time Charlie and the Chocolate Factory has been adapted for the screen, with Johnny Depp last playing Wonka in 2005's version of the movie musical.
Back in September, Timothée responded to the chatter surrounding his take on the fictitious chocolatier and set the record straight on what people can expect from his film.
"You know what's really funny about that is it's so misleading," he told British Vogue for its October cover story. "This movie is so sincere, it's so joyous."
Something else fans can anticipate? Seven musical numbers.
As the Call Me By My Name actor explained, "I hate to say it, but the dream as an artist is to throw whatever the f--k you want at the wall, you know?"
Added Timothée, "And I guess what I'm realizing is that one's personal life, one's adult life, can be quite boring and the artist's life can still be extraordinary."
Directed by Paul King, Wonka also stars Olivia Colman, Keegan-Michael Key, Rowan Atkinson, Sally Hawkins, and Jim Carter.