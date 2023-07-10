TikTokers Pierre Boo and Nicky Champa Break Up After 11 Months of Marriage

Watch : Ricky Martin & Husband Jwan Yosef Announce Divorce

Pierre Boo and Nicky Champa have decided to go their separate ways.

The influencers, who amassed a large following on TikTok by showcasing their life together, confirmed they had broken up just shy of their first wedding anniversary after six and a half years together. And according to Nicky, social media played into their relationship's demise.

"With social media, it's a bit complicated. Our relationship became a brand," the 27-year-old told Out on July 9. "The social media aspect of it and people constantly comparing ourselves to each other and the pressure of maintaining this image. It almost became, I would tell people, like a Black Mirror episode."

Nicky was sure to clarify, though, that he doesn't leave his relationship with any hard feelings.

"I want to say I have nothing but love and respect for this person," he added of Pierre, 36. "I spent my entire twenties with this person. I grew up with this person. He's a very special person and will always remain that way for me."

But despite so many years together, Nicky said putting their life together online—with each amassing more than 13 million TikTok followers—took its toll.