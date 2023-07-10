TikTokers Pierre Boo and Nicky Champa Break Up After 11 Months of Marriage

Pierre Boo and Nicky Champa have decided to go their separate ways.
The influencers, who amassed a large following on TikTok by showcasing their life together, confirmed they had broken up just shy of their first wedding anniversary after six and a half years together. And according to Nicky, social media played into their relationship's demise.
"With social media, it's a bit complicated. Our relationship became a brand," the 27-year-old told Out on July 9. "The social media aspect of it and people constantly comparing ourselves to each other and the pressure of maintaining this image. It almost became, I would tell people, like a Black Mirror episode."
Nicky was sure to clarify, though, that he doesn't leave his relationship with any hard feelings.
"I want to say I have nothing but love and respect for this person," he added of Pierre, 36. "I spent my entire twenties with this person. I grew up with this person. He's a very special person and will always remain that way for me."
But despite so many years together, Nicky said putting their life together online—with each amassing more than 13 million TikTok followers—took its toll.
"It was almost like I felt trapped within an ideology of what we've become," he continued. "I can only speak for myself. I lost myself in this relationship, incredibly. I sacrificed a lot for this relationship. I dedicated myself to this relationship and the brand that we were building. I think that at this stage in my life, I had to choose me and pick me first. And I think [Pierre] had to do the same, and that's the direction we're heading in."
For his part Pierre, whose real name is Pierre Amaury Crespeau, shared a very brief message with his followers, simply writing "we broke up" on his Instagram Story July 9.
But while the former couple, who amassed more than 13 million TikTok followers apiece showcasing their life together, will no longer feature on one another's accounts—nor on their shared YouTube channel— Nicky is looking forward to his next chapter.
And part of that is the chance to reconnect with himself.
"I think my biggest goal is to find my voice," he added to Out. "I think that for a long time I was kind of shadowed by the brand that we created and I didn't have the platform or space to be myself. That's what my focus will be going forward."