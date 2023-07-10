Reneé Rapp Leaving The Sex Lives Of College Girls Amid Season 3

Watch : Renee Rapp Talks Being on Set for Mean Girls Musical

It appears Reneé Rapp is ready to graduate from The Sex Lives Of College Girls.

The actress—who portrayed Essex College student Leighton on the first two seasons of the Max series—is officially moving on from her character, co-creator Mindy Kaling confirmed July 10.

"We love @reneerapp so much and of course will be so sad to say goodbye to Leighton Murray!" Kaling wrote on her Instagram Stories before referencing Rapp's thriving music career. "We can't wait to see our friend on tour!!"

Rapp later confirmed her departure in a statement, writing on her social media pages, "College Girls moved me out to LA and introduced me to some of my favorite people. 2 and a half years later—it's given me y'all and this community."

Thank Kaling and series co-creator Justin Noble for "beliving in me," the 23-year-old continued, "A lot of queer work gets belittled—but playing Leighton has changed me life. I love who I am 10x more than I did before knowing her. I hope she gave y'all a little bit of that too. She's such a tiny part of representation but even the tiny parts count. I wouldn't be half the person I am without her and y'all."

She added, "I love that bitch more than you know. I'm so excited for this season and I can't for you to see what we have coming for her and the girls."