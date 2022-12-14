The Fate of The Sex Lives of College Girls Revealed

Watch : How Mindy Kaling Creates Safe Space With Sex Lives of College Girls

School is still in session at Essex College.

On Dec. 14, HBO Max revealed that The Sex Lives Of College Girls—which wraps up its second season with two episodes on Dec. 15—has been renewed for season three.

The second season of Sex Lives, created by Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble, picked up after fall break at New England's Essex College with four college roommates—Kimberly (Pauline Chalamet), Bela (Amrit Kaur), Leighton (Reneé Rapp) and Whitney (Alyah Chanelle Scott)—attempting to tackle "the challenges thrown their way at the end of season one," according to the streamer, "and facing their next semester filled with new faces, parties and predicaments."

Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, who plays Kimberly's scene stealing co-worker Lila on the show, celebrated the renewal news on Dec. 14, tweeting: "We're back you hoes!!"

The renewal announcement is welcome news for the legions of Sex Lives fans—and it comes at a time of tumult at its streaming home. In recent days, HBO and HBO Max have canceled Los Espookys, Love Life, The Nevers, Minx, Legendary and FBoy Island.