Erin Andrews and Husband Jarret Stoll Welcome First Baby Via Surrogate

Watch : Erin Andrews Shows Off Epic Sports Collection

Erin Andrews and Jarret Stoll's team just got a little bigger.

The sportscaster, 45, and the former NHL player, 41, recently welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, via surrogate, E! News can confirm.

The newborn's arrival comes after Erin previously shared her journey to motherhood, including her experience with IVF.

"For those familiar, you know it's a time-consuming and emotionally draining process," she wrote in a 2021 essay for Facebook Bulletin. "This is my 7th one, and I've been going through these treatments since I was 35 years old. I'm now 43, so my body is kind of stacked against me. I have been trying to do IVF treatment for a while now, but sometimes it doesn't go the way you want it. Your body just doesn't allow it."

In the piece, the former Dancing With the Stars host described how "the entire treatment takes such a mental and emotional toll on your body."