Hey Girl, You Need to Hear the Cute AF Compliment Ryan Gosling Just Gave Eva Mendes

Ryan Gosling isn't keeping his love for Eva Mendes in a box.
The Barbie actor recently revealed how he empowers their daughters Esmeralda, 8, and Amada, 7—and his answer is pretty fantastic.
"They have the greatest mom of all time," Ryan exclusively told E! News' chief correspondent Keltie Knight in a joint interview with Margot Robbie, "so we just all follow her lead really."
And he follows theirs, especially as he was preparing to play Ken in Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie.
"We do play Barbies," The Notebook alum added. "It was amazing because when this script arrived into my life—when it landed from wherever it came from—it was right at this time when my kids were really deep into it. So all of the observations that they make about Barbie life and how they integrate into your life, it's so incredible."
And while most kids are quick to pick up Barbie—played by Margot in the film—Ryan sees his own character getting discarded.
"This idea that Greta had that people don't play with Ken is very true," he shared. "It was new to me, but now that I'm deep into it, I realize just how incredibly observed it is."
And while Barbie is sure to take us for a ride, Margot, for her part, is a bit nervous for everyone to experience her Barbie world.
"There's that thing when you make a movie and you love it so much, and it's scary because it's your baby and your baby is going off to college now," she told E!. "You're like, 'We did everything we could. Now, it's up to you.' On the other hand, it's so fun, and I know it's going to make people so happy."
See that happiness for yourself when Barbie hits theaters July 21.