Hey Girl, You Need to Hear the Cute AF Compliment Ryan Gosling Just Gave Eva Mendes

Watch : Eva Mendes PROVES She's Ryan Gosling's No. 1 Fan With Barbie T-Shirt

Ryan Gosling isn't keeping his love for Eva Mendes in a box.

The Barbie actor recently revealed how he empowers their daughters Esmeralda, 8, and Amada, 7—and his answer is pretty fantastic.

"They have the greatest mom of all time," Ryan exclusively told E! News' chief correspondent Keltie Knight in a joint interview with Margot Robbie, "so we just all follow her lead really."

And he follows theirs, especially as he was preparing to play Ken in Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie.

"We do play Barbies," The Notebook alum added. "It was amazing because when this script arrived into my life—when it landed from wherever it came from—it was right at this time when my kids were really deep into it. So all of the observations that they make about Barbie life and how they integrate into your life, it's so incredible."