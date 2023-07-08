It’s Showtime! Here’s the First Look at Jenna Ortega’s Beetlejuice 2 Character

Watch : Jenna Ortega Is Reportedly Joining Beetlejuice 2!

Say it three times: Jenna Ortega in Beetlejuice 2, Jenna Ortega in Beetlejuice 2, Jenna Ortega in Beetlejuice 2.

And just like that, the first images of the Wednesday star in the follow-up movie to 1988 classic Beetlejuice have arrived. Ortega was recently spotted filming a wedding scene in Hertfordshire, England, where she was dressed as a blushing bride.

Her costume included a white ballgown adorned with pink and lavender tulle. The look was accompanied with a veil and chunky white boots complete with pink laces.

So, who is the lucky groom? Ortega was spotted arm-in-arm with actor Filipe Cates, who was dressed in a tuxedo. Also among the invited guests was Winona Ryder, who'll be reprising her role of beloved goth Lydia Deetz—the mom of Ortega's character.

Joining Ryder from the OG cast is Michael Keaton, who'll once again step into the iconic striped tuxedo of the titular character in Beetlejuice 2, which E! News previously confirmed will arrive in theaters on Sept. 6, 2024.