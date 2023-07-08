It’s Showtime! Here’s the First Look at Jenna Ortega’s Beetlejuice 2 Character

Say it three times: Jenna Ortega in Beetlejuice 2, Jenna Ortega in Beetlejuice 2, Jenna Ortega in Beetlejuice 2.
And just like that, the first images of the Wednesday star in the follow-up movie to 1988 classic Beetlejuice have arrived. Ortega was recently spotted filming a wedding scene in Hertfordshire, England, where she was dressed as a blushing bride.
Her costume included a white ballgown adorned with pink and lavender tulle. The look was accompanied with a veil and chunky white boots complete with pink laces.
So, who is the lucky groom? Ortega was spotted arm-in-arm with actor Filipe Cates, who was dressed in a tuxedo. Also among the invited guests was Winona Ryder, who'll be reprising her role of beloved goth Lydia Deetz—the mom of Ortega's character.
Joining Ryder from the OG cast is Michael Keaton, who'll once again step into the iconic striped tuxedo of the titular character in Beetlejuice 2, which E! News previously confirmed will arrive in theaters on Sept. 6, 2024.
Though no further plot details have been publicly revealed about Beetlejuice 2, the original Tim Burton-directed classic centered on the recently deceased couple Adam Maitland (Alec Baldwin) and Barbara Maitland (Geena Davis). The pair, after dying in a car crash, hire Beetlejuice to frighten off the new residents of their former home: Charles Deetz (Jeffrey Jones), Delia Deetz (Catherine O'Hara) and their daughter Lydia.
Beetlejuice 2 will see Ortega work alongside Burton once again, having already collaborated with the filmmaker on the Netflix series Wednesday. Last October, Ortega detailed her actor-director dynamic with Burton.
"I remember Tim being really wonderful about things like that and calling me to his trailer in the mornings and saying, ‘What are you uncomfortable saying? What do you want to say?'" she told Interview magazine. "When you have supportive collaborators like Tim, it makes it a lot easier. There were a couple people like that on set who were my rocks, for sure."