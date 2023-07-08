It’s Showtime! Here’s the First Look at Jenna Ortega’s Beetlejuice 2 Character

The first glimpse into Beetlejuice 2 shows Jenna Ortega's character—the daughter of Winona Ryder's Lydia Deetz—dressed in a white wedding gown for her nuptials.

By Angie Orellana Hernandez Jul 08, 2023 1:09 AMTags
MoviesTim BurtonWinona RyderMichael KeatonCelebritiesJenna Ortega
Watch: Jenna Ortega Is Reportedly Joining Beetlejuice 2!

Say it three times: Jenna Ortega in Beetlejuice 2, Jenna Ortega in Beetlejuice 2, Jenna Ortega in Beetlejuice 2.

And just like that, the first images of the Wednesday star in the follow-up movie to 1988 classic Beetlejuice have arrived. Ortega was recently spotted filming a wedding scene in Hertfordshire, England, where she was dressed as a blushing bride.

Her costume included a white ballgown adorned with pink and lavender tulle. The look was accompanied with a veil and chunky white boots complete with pink laces.

So, who is the lucky groom? Ortega was spotted arm-in-arm with actor Filipe Cates, who was dressed in a tuxedo. Also among the invited guests was Winona Ryder, who'll be reprising her role of beloved goth Lydia Deetz—the mom of Ortega's character.

Joining Ryder from the OG cast is Michael Keaton, who'll once again step into the iconic striped tuxedo of the titular character in Beetlejuice 2, which E! News previously confirmed will arrive in theaters on Sept. 6, 2024.

photos
Every Time Jenna Ortega Channeled Wednesday Off-the-Screen

Though no further plot details have been publicly revealed about Beetlejuice 2, the original Tim Burton-directed classic centered on the recently deceased couple Adam Maitland (Alec Baldwin) and Barbara Maitland (Geena Davis). The pair, after dying in a car crash, hire Beetlejuice to frighten off the new residents of their former home: Charles Deetz (Jeffrey Jones), Delia Deetz (Catherine O'Hara) and their daughter Lydia.

Click News/Dean / SplashNews.com

Trending Stories

1

Jessica Simpson Sets the Record Straight on Whether She Uses Ozempic

2

Teen Mom’s Kailyn Lowry Privately Welcomes Baby No. 5

3

In a Strange Twist, Missing Teen Was Home With Mom Amid 8-Year Search

Beetlejuice 2 will see Ortega work alongside Burton once again, having already collaborated with the filmmaker on the Netflix series Wednesday. Last October, Ortega detailed her actor-director dynamic with Burton.

"I remember Tim being really wonderful about things like that and calling me to his trailer in the mornings and saying, ‘What are you uncomfortable saying? What do you want to say?'" she told Interview magazine. "When you have supportive collaborators like Tim, it makes it a lot easier. There were a couple people like that on set who were my rocks, for sure."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Jessica Simpson Sets the Record Straight on Whether She Uses Ozempic

2

Teen Mom’s Kailyn Lowry Privately Welcomes Baby No. 5

3

In a Strange Twist, Missing Teen Was Home With Mom Amid 8-Year Search

4

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Call Off Divorce 2 Months After Filing

5

See First Pics of Tom Sandoval Filming Vanderpump Rules S11