Here’s When You Can Finally See Blake Lively’s New Movie It Ends With Us

A release date for the It Ends With Us movie adaptation has been announced! Find out when you can see Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni and Atlas Corrigan as the star trio on the big screen.

By Angie Orellana Hernandez Jul 07, 2023 10:50 PMTags
MoviesBlake LivelyBooksCelebrities
Watch: See Blake Lively's RED HAIR in It Ends With Us Photos

Fans will soon end their wait for upcoming movie It Ends With Us.

The film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's bestselling 2016 romance novel of the same name finally has a release date, and it's sooner than you think. The movie will premiere February 9, 2024, according to a Sony Pictures press release.

That means there are only eight months before audiences see Blake Lively take on the role of Lily Bloom, a florist who find herself in a complicated love triangle between doctor Ryle Kincaid (Justin Baldoni) and former flame Atlas Corrigan (Brandon Sklenar).

"Though coming from a complicated past, Lily Bloom has always known the life she wants," the film's synopsis reads. "While living in Boston, she meets neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid and believes she may very well have found her soul mate. Soon, however, questions arise about their relationship, and to complicate matters her high school love interest, Atlas Corrigan, comes back into the picture, putting her relationship with Ryle in jeopardy."

photos
Books to Read ASAP Before They Become Your Next Movie or TV Obsession

The film's cast also includes Jenny Slate as Allysa, Ryle's sister and Lily's best friend.

Gotham/GC Images

Previously, Colleen gushed about the Saturday Night Live alum joining the film, describing her as "one of the most talented humans."

Comedian Hasan Minhaj will also appear in the movie, though his role has not yet been publicly revealed.

In addition to starring in the project, Justin will direct the movie, which has already begun filming. (ICYMI: Blake was photographed wearing hipster attire while shooting scenes in May).

And while you count down the days to see It Ends With Us, keep reading for everything there is to know about the movie adaptation.

Trending Stories

1

Teen Mom’s Kailyn Lowry Privately Welcomes Baby No. 5

2

In a Strange Twist, Missing Teen Was Home With Mom Amid 8-Year Search

3

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Call Off Divorce 2 Months After Filing

Simon & Schuster
What It Ends With Us Is About

Gird your loins as pop culture's next great love triangle is about to begin. Based on Colleen Hoover's bestselling 2016 novel of the same name, which dominated TikTok in 2022, It Ends With Us is bringing to life the romance drama centering on a beautiful florist. 

"Though coming from a complicated past, Lily Bloom has always known the life she wants," the film's synopsis read. "While living in Boston, she meets neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid and believes she may very well have found her soul mate. Soon, however, questions arise about their relationship, and to complicate matters her high school love interest, Atlas Corrigan, comes back into the picture, putting her relationship with Ryle in jeopardy."

So, which actors are portraying Lily, Ryle and Atlas? 

T.JACKSON / BACKGRID
Blake Lively Is Lily Bloom

"A flower that's still blooming." 

That is how the film's official Instagram account described the Gossip Girl alum's character, who is the florist at the center of a love triangle. To portray the beloved character, Blake dyed her signature blonde tresses red. Fans got their first look at Blake's fiery new hue when she was spotted on the New York City set on May 16.

Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Wayfarer Studios
Hello, Ryle Kincaid

Not only will Justin Baldoni portray Lily's complicated doctor love interest, but the Jane the Virgin star is also directing the movie. 

As for the rest of the behind-the-scenes team, both Justin and Blake as well as Colleen will have creative say as executive producers. Other producers include Alex Saks (The Florida Project) and Christy Hall (I Am Not Okay With This), who is writing the script, per a press release from Wayfarer Studios and Sony Pictures.

Instagram/Justin Baldoni
Getting In Character

Blake isn't the only cast member changing up her hairstyle for her character as Justin chopped off his long hair prior to filming to achieve Ryle's clean-cut look. Justin documented his haircut in an April 15 Instagram video, revealing he was donating his strands to Locks of Love.

In addition to cutting his hair, Justin also revealed he was hitting the gym. "A lot of change in one week," Justin captioned an April 17 gym selfie. "Cut my hair. Started eating carbs. And now I'm seeking validation from strangers on the internet by posting thirst traps. Wait …is this a thirst trap? Just Googled it. Don't google thirst trap."

Randy Shropshire/Deadline via Getty Images
Meet Atlas Corrigan

Brandon Sklenar—star of the Yellowstone spinoff 1923is set to play Atlas, Lily's childhood friend and former flame who becomes a romantic rival for Ryle. 

Justin confirmed Brandon's casting on Twitter April 20, writing, "Ladies and gentleman… meet your #Atlas."

After the news was announced, Brandon took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message about joining the movie.

"When this project came along I wasn't aware of this book or the tremendous impact it has had on women all over the world in helping them to have the strength to change their lives," he wrote on April 21. "This is something very personal to me. The amount of women I've known who have been victims of abuse is staggering. It is our intention that this film continues to spread the vital message of this book; for women to feel empowered and men to be better. I'm honored to be a part of it."

Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb
A Family Affair

It was announced May 1 that Jenny Slate had joined the film's roster as Allysa, Ryle's sister and Lily's best friend. "Pinch me," Justin wrote on Instagram of the Saturday Night Live alum's casting. "Hey sis!"

Describing Jenny as "one of the most talented humans," Colleen admitted on social media that she "can't even believe she'll be in this movie."

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
And Young Lily Is...

While the actress picked to portray a younger version of Blake has yet to be revealed publicly, Justin confirmed on April 19 that they have found their star following an extensive search that included an open casting call on social media.

"Thank you for being a part of the process, it was inspiring and all of the messages we received was just validation for why we're making this movie and why this movie is so important," he shared on Instagram. "We found our young Lily, we'll be announcing her soon."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Teen Mom’s Kailyn Lowry Privately Welcomes Baby No. 5

2

In a Strange Twist, Missing Teen Was Home With Mom Amid 8-Year Search

3

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Call Off Divorce 2 Months After Filing

4

See First Pics of Tom Sandoval Filming Vanderpump Rules S11

5

Ashley Benson Is Engaged to Oil Heir Brandon Davis: See Her Ring