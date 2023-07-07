Here’s When You Can Finally See Blake Lively’s New Movie It Ends With Us

Watch : See Blake Lively's RED HAIR in It Ends With Us Photos

Fans will soon end their wait for upcoming movie It Ends With Us.

The film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's bestselling 2016 romance novel of the same name finally has a release date, and it's sooner than you think. The movie will premiere February 9, 2024, according to a Sony Pictures press release.

That means there are only eight months before audiences see Blake Lively take on the role of Lily Bloom, a florist who find herself in a complicated love triangle between doctor Ryle Kincaid (Justin Baldoni) and former flame Atlas Corrigan (Brandon Sklenar).

"Though coming from a complicated past, Lily Bloom has always known the life she wants," the film's synopsis reads. "While living in Boston, she meets neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid and believes she may very well have found her soul mate. Soon, however, questions arise about their relationship, and to complicate matters her high school love interest, Atlas Corrigan, comes back into the picture, putting her relationship with Ryle in jeopardy."