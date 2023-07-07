Taylor Swift's Star-Studded Fourth of July Party Proves She’s Having Anything But a Cruel Summer

Taylor Swift and several of her squad members, including Selena Gomez, celebrated at her first Fourth of July party in years as part of their "single summer." See photos from the bash.

Taylor Swift's annual Fourth of July party has made its epic return as the pop star enjoys a "single summer" with her besties.

It's been a minute—actually, seven years since fans got to see the singer hosting her friends at her home over the Independence Day holiday. This year, the 33-year-old made a festive comeback with the help of BFF Selena Gomez and other fellow squad members, including Este, Danielle and Alana Haim.

"Happy belated Independence Day from your local neighborhood independent girlies," Swift wrote on Instagram July 7, alongside photos from her recent Fourth of July party with her friends. "See you tonight Kansas Cityyy"

HAIM, who've collaborated on music with Swift and will soon join her on her Eras Tour, also shared pics from the bash on their Instagram, writing, "Single summer."

And while Swift may have rung in Independence Day with her girls, it's also where stands relationship-wise following two high profile breakups. She recently ended a whirlwind, month-long romance with 1975 frontman Matty Healy that began not long after she and longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn split after six years together.

Taylor Swift's Fourth of July 2016 Party

However, the low key festivities was a return to form for the "Anti-Hero" singer who for years hosted an annual, star-studded Fourth of July party at her beachside Watch Hill, Rhode Island home.

Before this week, Swift last shared pics from such a bash in 2016, when then-boyfriend Tom Hiddleston, wearing an "I [Love] T.S." tank top, joined her and pals such as Gigi Hadid and spouses Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively—then pregnant with the second of the couple's four children. The guests enjoyed splashing together in the ocean and riding a giant, inflatable water slide on Swift's property.

Romance also bloomed at Swift's 2015 Independence Day bash. Swift's pal Ed Sheeran told People that he and now-wife Cherry Seaborn, who he had known for 15 years, began their romance after attending the event.

See photos of Swift and her besties at her latest Fourth of July party below:

Happy Fourth of July

Swift threw a 2023 Fourth of July party, attended by squad members such as Selena Gomez and Este, Danielle and Alana Haim—the members of the band HAIM. It marked the singer's first known Independence Day bash in seven years.

The Hostess

The singer poses for a pic at her beach home.

Say Cheese

The singer and her besties pose for a group pic.

Attention Please!

Swift's pals party in the kitchen.

Taylor Swift & Selena Gomez

Besties!

So Bomb

Taylor and BFF Selena Gomez enjoy a Bomb Pop.

