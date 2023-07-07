Taylor Swift's Star-Studded Fourth of July Party Proves She’s Having Anything But a Cruel Summer

Watch : Taylor Swift's BEST Tour Looks Throughout The Years

Taylor Swift's annual Fourth of July party has made its epic return as the pop star enjoys a "single summer" with her besties.

It's been a minute—actually, seven years since fans got to see the singer hosting her friends at her home over the Independence Day holiday. This year, the 33-year-old made a festive comeback with the help of BFF Selena Gomez and other fellow squad members, including Este, Danielle and Alana Haim.

"Happy belated Independence Day from your local neighborhood independent girlies," Swift wrote on Instagram July 7, alongside photos from her recent Fourth of July party with her friends. "See you tonight Kansas Cityyy"

HAIM, who've collaborated on music with Swift and will soon join her on her Eras Tour, also shared pics from the bash on their Instagram, writing, "Single summer."

And while Swift may have rung in Independence Day with her girls, it's also where stands relationship-wise following two high profile breakups. She recently ended a whirlwind, month-long romance with 1975 frontman Matty Healy that began not long after she and longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn split after six years together.