Bradley Cooper Gets Candid About His Hope for His and Irina Shayk’s Daughter Lea

Watch : Patricia Clarkson Talks Getting Naked With Bradley Cooper & New Film

Bradley Cooper is looking toward his daughter's future.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star recently revealed his approach to parenthood when it comes to being a dad to his and Irina Shayk's 6-year-old daughter Lea.

"I mean you learn from your predecessor's mistakes," he said in a July 6 preview clip of his upcoming appearance on Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge, per People, "and I'll make tons that hopefully Lea will learn from and then being rigorous with myself to grow."

Bradley added, "To help unburden her with any of my bulls--t."

The 48-year-old also told host Bear Grylls, that a lot of his outlook stems from his relationship with his own father, Charles Cooper, who passed away in 2011.

"I wish my dad was around to enjoy more of it, but we all recognize how lucky we've been," Bradley reflected. "It was a blessing though. He gave me a huge gift; he died in my arms. To see that kind of factual example of mortality."