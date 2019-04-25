How Fatherhood Has Changed Bradley Cooper "Dramatically"

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
by Corinne Heller | Thu., Apr. 25, 2019 7:46 AM
Fatherhood suits you, Bradley Cooper!
The A Star Is Born and Avengers: Endgame star may not be the biggest fan of talking about his private life, unless he's talking to Ellen DeGeneres. In an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, he opened up about a fun experience with his and partner Irina Shayk's 2-year-old daughter, Lea.
"I took our daughter to Disneyland and there's a ride there called the Guardians of the Galaxy [Mission: Breakout!], we got to sit going to the intro of the ride and it was like, my voice, it was really cool," he said, referring to his character Rocket Raccoon. "I would say, 'Daddy, daddy,' then she kinda looked up and she saw...she was like, 'Daddy?'"
"How old is she now?" DeGeneres asked.
"She just turned 2," Cooper said, beaming.
"Oh, that's a good age," DeGeneres said. "Unless it's the Terrible Twos."
"You know, I don't subscribe to that," Cooper said. "I don't even know what that means."
When asked if fatherhood has changed him dramatically, the actor said, "Yeah. I think like [in] every way. I mean, it allowed me to embrace my childlike self without any sort of like, fear of judgment. Like, I could just play with toys all day long and not feel like- is this weird? Or watch cartoons endlessly and not think I'm wasting my life. I love cartoons."
Later on in the show, Cooper also referenced Lea while playing DeGeneres' Burning Questions game.
When asked what he does to make his daughter laugh, Cooper said, "Dance goofily."
He then gave a demonstration.
