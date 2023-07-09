Untangling All the Controversy Surrounding Colleen Ballinger

Watch : YouTuber Colleen Ballinger's Ex Speaks Out After She Denies Grooming Claims

Her YouTube alter ego may sing, but in real life it's Colleen Ballinger who continues to face the music.

The Internet star best known for her popular, intentionally awkward Miranda Sings persona has found herself embroiled in controversy as of late, facing allegations of grooming and forming inappropriate relationships with underage fans.

On June 28, the 36-year-old mother of three—currently touring with her satirical, red lipstick-wearing, purposefully annoying teen personality— addressed the accusations in a 10-minute ukulele song that Ballinger posted to her personal YouTube account. In the video, Ballinger likened the accusations to a "toxic gossip train" headed for "manipulation station" as the rest of the internet "tie me to the tracks and harass me for my past."

Because this isn't the first time the star, who first created her teenage parody schtick as a 21-year-old vocal performance student, has faced allegations of having inappropriate relationships with minors, first responding to an ex-fan's claims in 2020.

And the Haters Back Off! star's ex-husband Joshua David Evans has also weighed in on the ongoing controversy, which also includes accusations of body shaming and sharing inappropriate images of fellow social media star Trisha Paytas.