This Adjustable Floral Dress Will Be Your Summer Go-To and It’s Less Than $40

If you have a jam-packed summer schedule, you want to look and feel your best at every event. Unfortunately, it can get expensive to buy new outfits for every single occasion. If you want an affordable look that will get you a million outfit compliments, you'll love this floral dress from Amazon.
This mini dress has a tie at the shoulder, which means you can adjust it to customize your perfect fit. The ruffled mini is lightweight, so it will keep you cool— even on the hottest summer day. There are 19 gorgeous floral prints to choose from and you can score this ensemble for just $39.
Prettygarden Women's Summer Tie One Shoulder Boho Floral Dress
This mini dress can be adjusted thanks to the tie at the shoulder. It comes in 19 prints, with sizes ranging from small to XXL.
If you need more information before you shop, check out these rave reviews.
Prettygarden Women's Summer Tie One Shoulder Boho Floral Dress Reviews
A shopper gushed, "My favorite Amazon clothing purchase! This dress is so cute! I love the colors, the fit and the tie at the shoulder makes it adjustable."
Another said, "It's rare that I write a review for clothes, but I got so many compliments on this dress! I am about 130 pounds and 5ft 6. I purchased a medium, and it fit well. I am probably a size 6 in normal clothes. The material is lightweight, and the length is flattering. I would highly recommend this dress."
Someone raved, "Beautiful dress. Very lightweight, I'm a bigger person who tends to hate all dresses but I love everything about this!"
A reviewer shared, "I absolutely LOVE this dress! I have worn it to weddings as well as wedding showers. The one sleeve really elevates the dress. I also love the ruffled effect on the skirt. I received so many compliments!
"Ordered for my honeymoon and I love this. The colors are vibrant just like the picture and I love the one shoulder look," a fan of the dress wrote.
