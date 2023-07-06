Red, White and Royal Blue Trailer: You’ll Bow Down to This Steamy Romance

History, huh? The upcoming Red, White & Royal Blue movie is sure to make some.
After all, the newly-released trailer for the film adaptation of Casey McQuiston's best-selling romance novel of the same name gave fans a look into the enemies-to-lovers relationship between Alex Claremont-Diaz (Taylor Zakhar Perez), the son of the President of the United States, and Britain's fictional Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine).
Out July 6, the teaser clip shows Alex and Henry gathering together at a formal dinner event at Buckingham Palace, with President Ellen Claremont (Uma Thurman) warning her son beforehand to not "cause an international incident." So, what could wrong? It appears a lot of things.
At the dinner, Alex and Henry find themselves in a sticky situation after they crash into a giant cake, resulting in headlines across newspapers the next day that read, "President's son Alex Claremont-Diaz and Prince Henry destroy UK heir's wedding cake."
Soon after, both countries are in damage control mode. Their solution is to get Alex and Henry to fake a friendship to mend their public image, which results in the duo building a deeper, genuine bond with each other.
However, their newfound friendship rises to another level when Henry ponders out loud to Alex "Do you wonder who you'd be if you were an anonymous person?" before they share a kiss in the snow.
And if fans are excited to see where Alex and Henry's relationship goes, the film's cast is even more excited to share the project with everyone.
"The future is a f--king glitter bomb of uncertainty," Taylor Zakhar Perez captioned a first look image on May 24. "Anyway…here's Wonderwall."
Red, White & Royal Blue will be released August 11 on Prime Video.
Keep reading for a look at other book adaptations hitting the screen soon.