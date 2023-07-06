Red, White and Royal Blue Trailer: You’ll Bow Down to This Steamy Romance

Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez’s characters develop a relationship as explosive as fireworks in the newly-released trailer for Red, White & Royal Blue.

History, huh? The upcoming Red, White & Royal Blue movie is sure to make some.

After all, the newly-released trailer for the film adaptation of Casey McQuiston's best-selling romance novel of the same name gave fans a look into the enemies-to-lovers relationship between Alex Claremont-Diaz (Taylor Zakhar Perez), the son of the President of the United States, and Britain's fictional Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine).

Out July 6, the teaser clip shows Alex and Henry gathering together at a formal dinner event at Buckingham Palace, with President Ellen Claremont (Uma Thurman) warning her son beforehand to not "cause an international incident." So, what could wrong? It appears a lot of things.

At the dinner, Alex and Henry find themselves in a sticky situation after they crash into a giant cake, resulting in headlines across newspapers the next day that read, "President's son Alex Claremont-Diaz and Prince Henry destroy UK heir's wedding cake."

Soon after, both countries are in damage control mode. Their solution is to get Alex and Henry to fake a friendship to mend their public image, which results in the duo building a deeper, genuine bond with each other.

However, their newfound friendship rises to another level when Henry ponders out loud to Alex "Do you wonder who you'd be if you were an anonymous person?" before they share a kiss in the snow.

And if fans are excited to see where Alex and Henry's relationship goes, the film's cast is even more excited to share the project with everyone.

"The future is a f--king glitter bomb of uncertainty," Taylor Zakhar Perez captioned a first look image on May 24. "Anyway…here's Wonderwall." 

Red, White & Royal Blue will be released August 11 on Prime Video.

Keep reading for a look at other book adaptations hitting the screen soon.

Amazon Studios
The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2

Based On: It's Not Summer Without You, the second book in Jenny Han's beloved young adult trilogy
Starring: Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, Sean Kaufman and Rain Spencer
Premieres: July 14 on Amazon Prime Video
Why We're Excited: Like Belly (Tung), we've been counting down the days 'til summer all year as we awaited our return to Cousins Beach to find out what happened between her and the Fisher brothers—our current favorite love triangle on TV!—as well as get a much-needed update on how Susannah (Rachel Blanchard) is handling her cancer battle.  

Han teased that fans should expect major differences between the 2010 book and the upcoming season. "There's always gonna be changes here and there," the showrunner told E! News in December. "So I guess you'll just have to wait and see."

T.JACKSON / BACKGRID
It Ends With Us

Based On: Colleen Hoover's 2016 bestselling novel of the same name
Starring: Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni, Brandon Sklenar, Jenny Slate and Hasan Minhaj
Premieres: TBD
Why We're Excited: Two words: Blake Lively. Two more words: Colleen Hoover. What more do we need to say? Alright fine: Prepare for pop culture's next great love triangle as the movie is bringing to life the romance drama centering on beautiful florist Lily (Lively), neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid (Baldoni, who is also directing) and Lily's high school love Atlas Corrigan (Sklenar). 

Prime Video
Red, White & Royal Blue

Based On: Casey McQuiston's 2019 novel of the same name.
Starring: Nicholas Galitzine, Taylor Zakhar Perez, Uma Thurman, Sarah Shahi, Stephen Fry and Rachel Hilson
Premieres: Aug. 11 on Amazon Prime Video
Why We're Excited: Make sure you have your A.C. on full blast before reading or watching McQuiston's steamy secret romance between Alex Claremont-Diaz (Perez), the son of the President of the United States, and Britain's Prince Henry (Galitzine). Trust us, relations between the U.S. and the British have never been hotter.

Apple TV+
Lessons in Chemistry

Based On: Bonnie Garmus' 2022 novel of the same name. 
Starring: Brie Larson, Lewis Pullman, Stephanie Koenig, Aja Naomi King, Thomas Mann and Beau Bridges 
Premieres: Oct. 13 on Apple TV+
Why We're Excited: In the 1950s-set series, Larson plays Elizabeth Zott, an aspiring scientist whose ambitions are put on hold in a society that insists women belong in the domestic sphere. After she finds herself pregnant, a desperate Elizabeth accepts a job as a host on a TV cooking show, which she turns into an opportunity to inspire overlooked housewives to change the status quo. This revolution really will be televised.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Kay Scarpetta

Based On: Patricia Cornwell's mega-popular series of the same name that has 26 books in total
Starring: Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis
Premieres: TBD on Amazon Prime Video
Why We're Excited: If it's based on a book and Kidman stars in it, we will binge the s--t out of it. (See: Big Little Lies, Nine Perfect Strangers and The Undoing.) Add in the fact that the Oscar winner and Curtis—who bought the Kay Scarpetta book rights back in June 2021—will be playing crime-fighting sisters and it's already become our favorite new show of the year.

 

Disney Enterprises
Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Based On: The Lightning Thief, the first book the beloved fantasy series written by Rick Riordan
Starring: Walker Scobell, Aryan Simhadri, Leah Sava Jeffries, Virginia Kull, Glynn Turman, Jason Mantzoukas, Megan Mullally and Timm Sharp 
Premieres: Early 2024 on Disney+ 
Why We're Excited: Confession: While we loved the film franchise that starred Logan Lerman, we do think the source material is better suited for the TV treatment and we're so happy to be re-enrolling at Camp Half-Blood for more teen deity drama. Plus, Lin-Manuel Miranda is guest-starring as Hermes and we want to be in on the streaming service where that happens. 

Starz; Youtube
Three Women

Based On: The non-fiction bestseller of the same name by Lisa Taddeo.
Starring: Shailene Woodley, Betty Gilpin, DeWanda Wise, Gabrielle Creevy, Blair Underwood and Sean Meehan
Premieres: TBA on Starz
Why We're Excited: One of the most relevant books of 2019, the series will explore female desire as it follows a trio of women who are on a crash course to radically overturn their lives. While Showtime initially canceled the show despite production already being completed, Starz swooped in, answering our literary battle cry.

