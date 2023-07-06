Red, White and Royal Blue Trailer: You’ll Bow Down to This Steamy Romance

Watch : How The Summer I Turned Pretty Series Differs From Book

History, huh? The upcoming Red, White & Royal Blue movie is sure to make some.

After all, the newly-released trailer for the film adaptation of Casey McQuiston's best-selling romance novel of the same name gave fans a look into the enemies-to-lovers relationship between Alex Claremont-Diaz (Taylor Zakhar Perez), the son of the President of the United States, and Britain's fictional Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine).

Out July 6, the teaser clip shows Alex and Henry gathering together at a formal dinner event at Buckingham Palace, with President Ellen Claremont (Uma Thurman) warning her son beforehand to not "cause an international incident." So, what could wrong? It appears a lot of things.

At the dinner, Alex and Henry find themselves in a sticky situation after they crash into a giant cake, resulting in headlines across newspapers the next day that read, "President's son Alex Claremont-Diaz and Prince Henry destroy UK heir's wedding cake."