Kendall Jenner and Ex Devin Booker Attend Same Star-Studded Fourth of July Party

O say can you see Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker?
The Kardashians star and the Phoenix Suns player were in attendance at a star-studded Fourth of July bash in the Hamptons on Independence Day. As seen in Instagram photos posted by the party's host, Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin, Kendall and Devin both wore white in accordance with the exclusive event's dress code.
While it's unclear if the exes crossed paths at the celeb-packed gathering, Kendall was spotted hanging out with sister Kim Kardashian and BFF Hailey Bieber. Meanwhile, Devin was pictured catching up with fellow basketball star James Harden and NFL legend Tom Brady.
"Might need a whole year for my liver to recover," Michael captioned the pictures, which also showed Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez and Leonardo DiCaprio. "Incredible night with incredible people!"
The party comes seven months after a source confirmed to E! News that Kendall and Devin ended their two-year relationship "due to their busy schedules."
"Their schedules weren't lining up, and eventually the relationship really took its course," the insider explained at the time. "There's no bad blood. It wasn't an awful breakup."
In February, Kendall was linked to Bad Bunny when they were seen out at a sushi dinner with Hailey and Justin Bieber in Los Angeles. The supermodel and the rapper continued to fuel romance rumors after multiple outings together, including a horseback riding outing at the Hidden Hills Equestrian Ranch in April.
As for Devin? Fans believe Bad Bunny threw some shade in the athlete's direction in his recent collab with Eladio Carrión, "Coco Chanel."
"Yo no soy malo, nah, bebé, eso e' un gimmick / Pero el sol de PR calienta má' que el de Phoenix / Ella lo sabe," he rapped o the track, which translated to, "I'm not bad, baby that's a gimmick / But the sun in Puerto Rico is hotter than in Phoenix / She knows it."
While Bad Bunny wasn't pictured at the party, you can see Kendall and Devin—as well as other stars—celebrate Fourth of July in the Hamptons below.