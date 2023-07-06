Kendall Jenner and Ex Devin Booker Attend Same Star-Studded Fourth of July Party

Watch : Here's Why Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Broke Up

O say can you see Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker?

The Kardashians star and the Phoenix Suns player were in attendance at a star-studded Fourth of July bash in the Hamptons on Independence Day. As seen in Instagram photos posted by the party's host, Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin, Kendall and Devin both wore white in accordance with the exclusive event's dress code.

While it's unclear if the exes crossed paths at the celeb-packed gathering, Kendall was spotted hanging out with sister Kim Kardashian and BFF Hailey Bieber. Meanwhile, Devin was pictured catching up with fellow basketball star James Harden and NFL legend Tom Brady.

"Might need a whole year for my liver to recover," Michael captioned the pictures, which also showed Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez and Leonardo DiCaprio. "Incredible night with incredible people!"

The party comes seven months after a source confirmed to E! News that Kendall and Devin ended their two-year relationship "due to their busy schedules."