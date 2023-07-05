The Summer I Turned Pretty Cast Reveals Whether They're Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah

Watch : The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 Has a Release Date

For everyone who has waited all year for this—season two of The Summer I Turned Pretty is finally right around the corner.

And with the approach of the July 14 release date on Prime Video, one of the show's most burning questions is front of mind. Which boy is right for Belly (Lola Tung): Conrad (Christopher Briney) who Belly chose at the end of season one, or his brother Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno)?

As it turns out, the cast has a lot of thoughts on this.

"I think it literally changes every single second of the show," Lola told E! News at the Summer I Turned Pretty x Teen Vogue event June 29, "because the boys constantly show up for her in different ways and then also make mistakes. So I think it's really dependent on every single moment."

Though the 20-year-old was reluctant to share any more—lest she give away too much—she did tease where Belly and Conrad find themselves this season.

"There's a little more distance between them because a lot has happened," she said. "A lot is weighing on both of them. So I think it's a lot of growing individually and then coming together and growing together."