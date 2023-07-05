The Summer I Turned Pretty Cast Reveals Whether They're Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah

For everyone who has waited all year for this—season two of The Summer I Turned Pretty is finally right around the corner.
And with the approach of the July 14 release date on Prime Video, one of the show's most burning questions is front of mind. Which boy is right for Belly (Lola Tung): Conrad (Christopher Briney) who Belly chose at the end of season one, or his brother Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno)?
As it turns out, the cast has a lot of thoughts on this.
"I think it literally changes every single second of the show," Lola told E! News at the Summer I Turned Pretty x Teen Vogue event June 29, "because the boys constantly show up for her in different ways and then also make mistakes. So I think it's really dependent on every single moment."
Though the 20-year-old was reluctant to share any more—lest she give away too much—she did tease where Belly and Conrad find themselves this season.
"There's a little more distance between them because a lot has happened," she said. "A lot is weighing on both of them. So I think it's a lot of growing individually and then coming together and growing together."
Meanwhile Christopher maintained that his Conrad is the right choice for Belly—at least after some research on his end.
"Having read the books I think he eventually is," he told E!. "At times in their lives he's right for her. I think whatever choice she makes is the right one."
And of course, Gavin—whose character is spurned by Belly in season one—stood by Jeremiah. "I have always said you should marry your best friend. You should date your best friend," he reflected. "And I think Jeremiah is her best friend."
The 23-year-old continued, " I think there's a love interest and then there's the best friend that there's a spark with and I think that that's going to be the right choice."
Sean Kauffman, who plays Lola's older brother Steven in the series, also gave his two cents. "I've been saying Team Belly this whole time," he joked before answering, "I think genuinely the better guy is Conrad."
Why? "He's emotionally invulnerable, which does not make him better, but he also is a little sweetie pie," Sean explained. "He's just the cutest little thing."
The actors also had answers for fans wondering how much the series will differ from the book in season two.
Though Christopher said the two are "quite different," he insisted viewers will get to get even more from the characters on the show: "It uses the same framework as the book, the same structure, but the direction it takes and the characters it develops, I think it goes so much deeper with the characters in the story."
And while Lola kept it coy, she is sure no one will be disappointed.
"I think there are surprises for book fans and show fans," she revealed. "And I think everyone will be happy with how it goes."
—Reporting by Nikaline McCarley
And until season two is officially ready to stream, keep reading to learn who from the cast has found their own happiness offscreen…