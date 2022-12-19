Jenny Han Teases Potential "Changes" for The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2

Change is in the air for Jenny Han.
The Summer I Turned Pretty author has teased the next chapter of the hit Prime Video series, which is expected to hit screens in summer 2023. And while fans of the book series may think they know what's coming for Belly (Lola Tung), Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno), Han knows anything's possible.
"There's always gonna be changes here and there, so I guess you'll just have to wait and see," Han exclusively told E! News Dec. 17 at the 20th Annual Asian American Awards. "I'm the one doing the changes, so I guess get mad at me, because I'm the one who's changing it!"
One of those switches? Prime Video announced in August that a new character named Skye will be hitting Cousins Beach, played by Eighth Grade's Elsie Fisher. Little is known about Skye, though it was announced at the same time that The Closer alum Kyra Sedgwick would also be joining the series in a new role.
Season two is set to follow Han's follow-up It's Not Summer Without You, which focuses on Belly, Conrad and Jeremiah as they deal with the death of Susannah, who's played by Rachel Blanchard in the series. But, her fate could be one of those mysterious "changes," as the actress was spotted hanging out with the season two cast in one of Han's TikToks.
This isn't the first time the series has made changes from the beloved books. In season one, viewers saw changes to Laurel (Jackie Chung) and Susannah's friendship, Jeremiah's sexuality and the character of Steven (Sean Kaufman).
Season two of The Summer I Turned Pretty is expected to premiere in summer 2023, but in the meantime, you can catch up on season one on Prime Video.