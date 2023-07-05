Kate Middleton's Brother James Middleton Expecting First Baby With Alizee Thevenet

Watch : Kate Middleton Twins With Daughter Charlotte & Honors Princess Diana

James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet have some royally good news to share.

Kate Middleton's younger brother announced he and his wife are expecting their first baby. In a series of snaps shared to Instagram July 5, Alizee, 32, is seen cradling her baby bump as she stood beside their dog Mabel.

"We couldn't be more excited … well Mabel might be," James, 36, wrote while paying tribute to their late dog Ella. "It was a very difficult start to the year after losing my beloved Ella, however, we will end the year with the most precious little addition to our growing family."

In fact, it was his beloved Ella who was the one responsible for James' meet-cute with the financial analyst.

"The two of us were at the South Kensington Club in Chelsea," he told The Telegraph in 2021. "Ella was lying at my feet under the table; realizing she might want some water, I trusted her to take herself to the water bowl across the terrace. However, she made a beeline for Alizee. Rather embarrassed, I went over to apologize and bring Ella back."