Meghan Trainor Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Daryl Sabara

We're all about this baby news.

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara have welcomed their second child together, a baby boy named Barry Bruce Trainor, the "Mother" singer announced on Instagram July 4. The bundle of joy joins older brother Riley, 2, in the family.

"On July 1st (our 7 year anniversary of our first date) we welcomed Barry Bruce Trainor into the world," Meghan wrote alongside the first photos of her newborn. "He was a big boy at 8lbs 7oz...and sideways (transverse), but we had an amazing, successful c-section, and I finally got my skin to skin time!"

The 29-year-old—who also welcomed son Riley via C-section—added, "Thank you to all of the incredible doctors and nurses who took such great care of us."

After sharing baby Barry's arrival on social media, Meghan received a flood of well-wishes from friends, fans and fellow celebs.

"Congratulations sis!" Paris Hilton commented. "So happy for you!"

Meanwhile, Mandy Moore also wrote, "Go Mama!! And welcome to the party, Barry!! What a lucky dude!!"