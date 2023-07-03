Robert De Niro's Grandson Leandro De Niro Rodriguez Dead

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

The De Niro family has suffered an unimaginable loss.

Robert De Niro's grandson Leandro De Niro Rodriguez has died, according to mom Drena De Niro.

Drena—who is the daughter of the Ragining Bull star and ex Diahnne Abbott—confirmed the death of her "darling boy" in a heartbreaking statement on July 2.

"My beautiful sweet angel . I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly," she captioned a photo of Leandro on Instagram. "You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life . I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you . I don't know how to live without you but I'll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama."

The 51-year-old actress, who shares Leandro with artist Carlos Mare, continued in a message to her late son, "You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you. I'm so sorry my baby."